Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:10 PM
BD elected as President of FAO’s APRC for next 2 years

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bangladesh has been elected as the President of the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) of the United Nations (UN)' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for next two years.
The announcement was made on the last day of the 4-day APRC conference on Friday.
The 36th APRC of the FAO began on March 8 at InterContinental Hotel in the capital for the first time under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture.
The 37th APRC conference will be held in Sri Lanka next time.
After the 4-day conference, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque told reporters that during the conference, 46 APRC members accepted the final report giving importance on the 'One Health Approach.'
Several issues are considered in the conference such as setting up digital hubs, setting up special research funds, enhancing greenery and climate-tolerant agriculture and building sustainable agri-food systems, he added.
He said the one health approach has been adopted to protect the health of people, animals and the environment. Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Agriculture Secretary Md Saidul Islam and secretary of the Ministry of Food Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum were also present, among others.    BSS


