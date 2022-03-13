Video
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:09 PM
Google, Meta face EU-UK antitrust probes over online ads deal

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

BRUSSELS, March 12: The EU and Britain on Friday opened antitrust probes into a 2018 deal between tech giants Google and Facebook owner Meta allegedly aimed at cementing their dominance over the online advertising market.
The European Commission said it was investigating the so-called "Jedi Blue" agreement that has also faced lawsuits in the United States as global regulators up their campaign to seriously limit the power of big tech.
The EU said its probe would explore whether the arrangement between the internet behemoths had been used to "restrict and distort competition in the already concentrated ad tech market".
The bloc's competition supremo Margrethe Vestager said if confirmed, the arrangement will have served to distort competition, squeezing rival ad tech companies, publishers "and ultimately consumers." The UK's Competition Market Authority also launched its own investigation into the agreement and the two watchdogs will "closely cooperate" on the investigation, the EU said.
Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said the CMA "will not shy away from scrutinising the behaviour of big tech firms... working closely with global regulators to get the best outcomes possible."
The two online advertising giants are under intense pressure from publishers and ad rivals as together they overwhelm the online advertising market in much of the world.
In a statement, Google said the "allegations made about this agreement are false" and that its deal with Meta "is a publicly documented, procompetitive agreement" that exists with other companies.    AFP


