

BGMEA Leadership Forum celebrates International Women’s Day

In honor of this year's theme of 'Break the Bias' on International Women's Day, FORUM leadership in BGMEA has celebrated this day with all the strong women who have indomitable spirits and who are making a statement by breaking the bias and reaching new heights with their every move, says a press release.

Forum BGMEA Leadership 2023 celebrates International Women's Day 2022 by recognizing 6 women leaders for their outstanding contribution in Readymade Garments sector on different categories.

These are- 1. Leading The Way M. Noorul Quader Award to ROKEYA QUADER (Chairperson Desh Group of Companies) 2. Breaking the Barriers Award to KANIZ FATEMA REEMA (Managing Director Ibrahim Knit Garments (Pvt.) Ltd.) 3. Next-Gen Award to SAMIHA AZIM (Managing Director Shinest Group) 4. Heartfelt Tribute to DR. RUBANA HUQ Immediate (Past President, BGMEA, Vice Chancellor, Asian University for Women) 5. Heartfelt Tribute to SHABNAM SHEHNAZ CHOWDHURY (Vice Chairperson, Evince Textiles Limited) 6. Special Achievement Award to NURIA LOPEZ (Managing Director Zalo Knitting Ltd.).

The BGMEA is one of the largest trade associations in the country representing the readymade garment industry. Starting its journey in 1983 today BGMEA takes care of an industry that is at the backbone of Bangladesh's economy.

Since the inception, BGMEA is dedicated to promote and facilitate the apparel industry through policy advocacy to the government, services to members, ensuring workers' rights and social compliance at factories. BGMEA collaborates with local and international stakeholders, including brands and development partners to pave the way for development of Bangladesh apparel industry.







