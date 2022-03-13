Samsung cuts prices for 55-inch 4K UHD TV models

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer brand Samsung is introducing a one-of-a-kind offer, keeping the consumers' convenience in mind.

The Global No. 1 TV brand is providing lucrative cashback opportunities on its TV line-up with the intention of making high-end and industry-leading television models affordable for a broader range of consumers, says a press release.

In the offer, two separate models of 55-inch 4K UHD TV (UA55AU7700R) & (UA55AU8000R) will be BDT 93,900 instead of BDT 99,900 and BDT 99,900 instead of BDT 105,900.

The TV models allow users to experience clear pictures and performance because it automatically analyzes the low resolution videos scene by scene and adjusts colors and contrast ratio through powerful 4K upscaling technology to get up to 4K resolution content.

In addition, two models of the 50-inch 4K UHD TV (UA50AU7700R) & (UA50AU8000R) will now cost BDT 73,900 instead of the previous price of BDT 78,900; and BDT 78,900 instead of BDT 84,900.

Offering smart 4K experience, these models specialize in producing fine-tuned color for a vibrant and lifelike picture. Dynamic Crystal Technology with one billion shades of color delivers lifelike variations so you can experience every subtlety in the picture.

Another two models of 43-inch 4K UHD TV (UA43AU7700R) & (UA43AU8000R) will now be available at BDT 51,900 instead of the previous price of BDT 59,900; and another at BDT 59,900 instead of BDT 68,900. 43-inch 4K UHD TV models provide a vivid crystal color on the slimmest profile. The elegant design matched with 4K UHD TV's feature of going beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels offers crisp images to users.

Apart from that, 43-inch Smart FHD TV (UA43T5400AR) will be BDT 45,900 instead of BDT 49,900; 32-inch Smart HD TV (UA32T4400AR) will be BDT 30,900 instead of previous price BDT 32,900 and 32-inch Basic HD TV (UA32N4010AR) will be available at BDT 26,900 instead of the previous price of BDT 28,900. The Samsung FHD/HD smart TV comes with PurColor technology that enables the TV to express a wide range of colors and optimizes its picture performance.

Samsung is also offering amazing cashback opportunities on QLED TV models. Two models of 55-inch QLED TV (QA55Q60AAR) & (QA55Q70AAR) will now be available at BDT 129,900 instead of BDT 144,900 and BDT 144,900 instead of BDT 159,900 respectively.

The device features the exclusive Quantum Dot technology to produce the finest pictures. With Color Volume 100%, Quantum Dot takes light and turns it into the breathtaking color that stays true at any level of brightness.







