Marcel offers cashback of up to Tk 5 lakh, free products



Senior officials of Marcel pose for a photo at the launching of 'Marcel Digital Campaign Season-14' at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday last.

Under the new season, customers of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker might get sure cashback of up to Tk 5 lakh or various free products.

The benefits, announced on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, can be availed from March 10 till further notice, says a press release.

The declaration of Digital Campaign Season-14 with lucrative customer benefits were made at an event held at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday (March 9, 2022).

Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Head of Marcel Distributor Network Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Electrical Appliances Sohel Rana, Kitchen Appliance's CBO Mahfuzur Rahman, Marcel's Brand Ambassador Amin Khan, Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, Brand Research and Development in-charge Didarul Alam Khan, Chief Coordinator of Digital Campaign Nazmul Hossain Evan were among others present at the event.

Speakers at the function said that the Digital Registration is being done while customers purchase fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker from any Marcel showroom across the country. Customers are notified about the amount of the cashback or free product through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided during digital registration. Customers can receive the cashback or free product from the Marcel outlet they bought the product.

Marcel is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and best after-sales service to customers through online automation. In the digital registration, the details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of the customer, contact number and the model number of the purchased product are being stored on a server so that customers can avail best after sales service from any Marcel service center, even if the warranty card is lost.













