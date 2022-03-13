Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marcel offers cashback of up to Tk 5 lakh, free products

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Senior officials of Marcel pose for a photo at the launching of 'Marcel Digital Campaign Season-14' at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday last.

Senior officials of Marcel pose for a photo at the launching of 'Marcel Digital Campaign Season-14' at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday last.

Popular Bangladeshi electronics brand Marcel has launched 'Digital Campaign Season-14', following huge success in the previous seasons.
Under the new season, customers of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker might get sure cashback of up to Tk 5 lakh or various free products.
The benefits, announced on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, can be availed from March 10 till further notice, says a press release.
The declaration of Digital Campaign Season-14 with lucrative customer benefits were made at an event held at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday (March 9, 2022).
Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Head of Marcel Distributor Network Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Electrical Appliances Sohel Rana, Kitchen Appliance's CBO Mahfuzur Rahman, Marcel's Brand Ambassador Amin Khan, Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, Brand Research and Development in-charge Didarul Alam Khan, Chief Coordinator of Digital Campaign Nazmul Hossain Evan were among others present at the event.
Speakers at the function said that the Digital Registration is being done while customers purchase fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker from any Marcel showroom across the country. Customers are notified about the amount of the cashback or free product through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided during digital registration. Customers can receive the cashback or free product from the Marcel outlet they bought the product.
Marcel is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and best after-sales service to customers through online automation. In the digital registration, the details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of the customer, contact number and the model number of the purchased product are being stored on a server so that customers can avail best after sales service from any Marcel service center, even if the warranty card is lost.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day
Islami Bank Community hospitals AGM held
Sonali Bank CEO becomes member of board of governors of BOU
Business Events
5th BIMSTEC may adopt transport connectivity master plan
ME furniture retailer Danube partners BD Daffodil Group
BD elected as President of FAO’s APRC for next 2 years
Google, Meta face EU-UK antitrust probes over online ads deal


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft