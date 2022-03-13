Putin talks of nationalising Western businesses

March 12: Besieged by an onslaught of sanctions that have largely undone 30 years of economic integration with the West in the space of two weeks, President Vladimir Putin on Thursday opened the door to nationalising the assets of Western companies pulling out of Russia and exhorted senior officials to "act decisively" to preserve jobs.

With Russia in danger of defaulting on its sovereign debt and facing a sharp contraction in its economy, the West is betting that the looming, generation-defining economic crisis could make Russians turn on their president. It is also possible, however, that the crisis could end up strengthening Putin, validating his narrative that the West is determined to destroy Russia.

"I have no doubt that these sanctions would have been implemented no matter what," Putin said in televised remarks Thursday, arguing that his invasion of Ukraine served merely as a pretext for the West to try to wreck Russia's economy. "Just as we overcame these difficulties in years past, we will overcome them now, too."

But the sanctions imposed in the two weeks since the invasion - combined with multinational companies that employ tens of thousands of Russians voluntarily deciding to withdraw amid the global outrage - dwarf any other economic pressure that Russia has faced under Putin.

With the ruble having lost nearly half its value in the past month, prices of basic goods have risen sharply, causing panic buying at supermarkets. The central bank, which has kept the Moscow stock exchange closed since the war began, has introduced new capital controls, preventing companies from withdrawing more than $5,000 in cash for the next six months.

"This will be a gigantic, transformational downturn," said Ruben Enikolopov, rector of the New Economic School in Moscow.

The Institute of International Finance, a Washington-based association of financial firms, predicted that Russia would see a 15% decline in its gross domestic product this year, which would wipe out much of the economic growth that Putin has presided over since taking office in 1999.

And things could get even worse. Further escalation of the war could lead more countries to refuse to buy Russian energy, the institute's economists said, "which would drastically impair Russia's ability to import goods and services, deepening the recession."

The alarm with which Russian planners view the downturn is reflected in the radical measures they have proposed to arrest it.

Of particular concern are Western companies that once symbolised post-Soviet Russia's integration into the world economy, like McDonald's and Ikea, that have shuttered hundreds of stores and factories. Putin told officials in the televised meeting that the assets of such companies should be put under "external management" and then transferred "to those who want to work."

Dmitry Medvedev, vice chair of Putin's security council, said the Kremlin could respond to Western companies leaving the Russian market with the seizure of their assets "and their possible nationalisation."

The prospect of the Kremlin seizing private assets rattled Russia's business community. Vladimir Potanin, a metals magnate who is one of Russia's richest men, released a statement warning that such nationalisation would "bring us back 100 years, to 1917" - the year of the Russian Revolution, when the Bolsheviks forcibly took over private enterprises.

Russian oligarchs are facing their own threat to their assets. On Thursday, the British government placed new sanctions on seven prominent Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea football club, and Oleg Deripaska, a powerful metals magnate.

Not all Russians are affected equally by the economic dislocation.

Those employed by the sprawling public sector and state-owned companies - who make up much of Putin's political base - are relatively insulated, with their jobs likely to be secure. By contrast, middle-class Russians whose jobs and lives are tied closely to the world economy, and who are already more likely than the average Russian to oppose Putin, are under greater threat.

The risk for the West, some warned, is that the crushing sanctions could spark a backlash.

"The medicine could turn out to be worse than the illness, even from the point of view of declared goals," Enikolopov said, arguing that the sanctions could end up entrenching anti-Western views. "No one is looking at the collateral damage at all."

On the shore of western Russia's Lake Valdai, Tatyana Makarova, an entrepreneur, said that she supported Putin's war in Ukraine - and that the impact of the sanctions only shows that Russia has been excessively dependent on the West. Makarova, who owns a small cleaning company, said in a phone interview that she believed the economic crisis would finally force Russia to develop homegrown technology. The New York Times







