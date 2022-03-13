

Delivery network Paperfly steps into its 7th year

Paperfly commenced its journey in February 2016 with only three people having big dreams. It is their perseverance, hard work, and right strategic planning that has made Paperfly the pioneer in the modern logistics industry in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Paperfly was the first logistics company to introduce the doorstep delivery feature that brings a new era of logistics to Bangladesh. From the day it was introduced, doorstep delivery services had a huge impact on the market, and day by day the demand for doorstep delivery is increasing immensely.

And to give more comfort to the customers, Paperfly is maintaining high-speed doorstep delivery services within 24 to 48 hours all across the country, which covers over 25 district doorstep delivery within the shortest 24 hours timeline.

Starting from the time of its inception Paperfly has completed almost 10 million successful deliveries nationwide. These deliveries were not limited to main cities and villages only but also reaches remotest areas like Sandwip, Teknaf, Tanore, etc.

Paperfly's CMO and Co-founder, Rahath Ahmed has expressed his contentment in this respect when he said, " Right from the beginning of Paperfly's journey, we have always given innovation a top priority and that is the main driving force that has made it possible for us to take the whole logistics service sector of our country quite a few steps further."

On the eve of the 6th anniversary, Paperfly team has celebrated with many of their loyal and esteemed clients like Daraz, Fair Distribution Ltd, Grameenphone, Aarong, Walton ACI, Beximco, SSG, Rangs Industries, Esquire electronics, and many other renowned online business organizations. The celebration was high with the cultural program at HQ with music, dance and stand-up comedy performed by their own employees.











