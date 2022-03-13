

Walton doing excellent business worldwide

The company has billion dollars turnover annually and exporting products to many countries because of their high quality products and competitive price. Walton is doing excellent business all over, he said.

The BSEC chairman made the remarks while addressing the second session of 'Investment Flash Mob: Networking Dinner' held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 10, 2022.

The BSEC arranged the Investment Flash Mob in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to encourage the non-residents Bangladeshis and the foreign investors for making investment in the country's capital market and in other potential sectors of Bangladesh. The function came off with two networking dinner sessions. The first networking dinner session was held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dubai Festival City on March 09, 2022.

Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton sponsored the Investment Flash Mob. In both the events Walton was praised on its outstanding role in turning Bangladesh into an electronics-exporting nation from an earlier import-oriented country.

The second networking dinner session was attended by Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen as the chief guest. Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam and Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority's Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun were present as special guests.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Senior Executive Director and Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer Eng. Anisur Rahman Mollick, Additional Operative Director Rabiul Islam Milton and some other higher officials and private sectors elite were present.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen said, 'Bangladesh has progressed in the technology sector. We emphasized on building quality infrastructure, energy and connectivity across all modes of communication.

And thus we built several mega and development projects. The government and the private sector are working together for bringing innovative home-grown solution to development challenges. The future is here in Bangladesh and also it is a potential investment destination.'

Salman F Rahman said, 'A new Bangladesh has been built under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The purpose of holding such road-show is to inform everybody what is actually happening in new Bangladesh and also opportunities that exist there.

So, please come to Bangladesh, see and also invest. You will get full support and cooperation from us.'

Walton's Senior Executive Director Eng. Anisur Rahman Mollick said, 'Walton family is very delighted to get involved in this amazing event. Now, Bangladesh is not only self-depended but also has achieved tremendous success in exporting electronics products globally.

We are very proud to make contribution to the economic growth of Bangladesh. Now, I am inviting all of you to please come and visit Walton factory to watch what is happening here through digital transformation.









