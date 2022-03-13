Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka, Manila to sign MoU for producing fruits, tea

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Business Correspondent

Dr Razzaque (left) makes a courtesy call on Laos Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Thongphat Vongmany at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Friday.

Dr Razzaque (left) makes a courtesy call on Laos Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Thongphat Vongmany at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Friday.

Philippines will give assistance to Bangladesh for producing exportable and        high quality pineapple variety MD2, G9 banana, Delmon tea, rare and high value Macapuno coconut.  
Both countries will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard soon said senior official of the ministry of agriculture.
The information came after a meeting between Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque and Philippines Agriculture Minister William Dollente Dar held before concluding session of the 36th Asia-Pacific regional conference of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) at Inter Continental Dhaka on Friday.   
Bangladesh already has launched plantation of MD2 pineapple variety by bringing 3 lakh plants of the pineapple from Philippines, according to the meeting, adding that it is underway to bring more 4 lakh plants for plantation.   
"Philippines will give this high quality pineapple plants to Bangladesh in cheaper price and easy term and condition," the Filipino minister said.   
The two ministers also agreed to sign a MoU soon between the two countries for enhancing cooperation in the farming sector.   
Lauding the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her dedication to the development of the agriculture sector, William D Dar said the political will and commitment for the development of agriculture of Bangladesh is very strong.    
The agriculture, economy and human resources are still in strong positions in Bangladesh under her [Sheikh Hasina's] leadership," William added.  
Agriculture Minister Dr Razzaque urged Philippines to take mango variety and high yielding BRRI Dhan-89 from Bangladesh and the minister sought the experience of Golden rice cultivation in Philippines.  
Later, the agriculture minister held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage. The Sri Lankan agriculture minister expressed keen interest to import potatoes from Bangladesh during the meeting.  
On the contrary, Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque underlined the need for enhancing mutual cooperation with the coconut research centre of Sri Lanka.   
Dr Razzaque then made a courtesy call on Laos Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Thongphat Vongmany. He assured Bangladesh to give necessary cooperation in rice import from Laos in case of any emergency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day
Islami Bank Community hospitals AGM held
Sonali Bank CEO becomes member of board of governors of BOU
Business Events
5th BIMSTEC may adopt transport connectivity master plan
ME furniture retailer Danube partners BD Daffodil Group
BD elected as President of FAO’s APRC for next 2 years
Google, Meta face EU-UK antitrust probes over online ads deal


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft