Dhaka, Manila to sign MoU for producing fruits, tea



Dr Razzaque (left) makes a courtesy call on Laos Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Thongphat Vongmany at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Friday.

Both countries will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard soon said senior official of the ministry of agriculture.

The information came after a meeting between Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque and Philippines Agriculture Minister William Dollente Dar held before concluding session of the 36th Asia-Pacific regional conference of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) at Inter Continental Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh already has launched plantation of MD2 pineapple variety by bringing 3 lakh plants of the pineapple from Philippines, according to the meeting, adding that it is underway to bring more 4 lakh plants for plantation.

"Philippines will give this high quality pineapple plants to Bangladesh in cheaper price and easy term and condition," the Filipino minister said.

The two ministers also agreed to sign a MoU soon between the two countries for enhancing cooperation in the farming sector.

Lauding the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her dedication to the development of the agriculture sector, William D Dar said the political will and commitment for the development of agriculture of Bangladesh is very strong.

The agriculture, economy and human resources are still in strong positions in Bangladesh under her [Sheikh Hasina's] leadership," William added.

Agriculture Minister Dr Razzaque urged Philippines to take mango variety and high yielding BRRI Dhan-89 from Bangladesh and the minister sought the experience of Golden rice cultivation in Philippines.

Later, the agriculture minister held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage. The Sri Lankan agriculture minister expressed keen interest to import potatoes from Bangladesh during the meeting.

On the contrary, Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque underlined the need for enhancing mutual cooperation with the coconut research centre of Sri Lanka.

Dr Razzaque then made a courtesy call on Laos Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Thongphat Vongmany. He assured Bangladesh to give necessary cooperation in rice import from Laos in case of any emergency.











