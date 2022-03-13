FBCCI to set up trade centre in Dubai



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and Founder President of BBC-Dubai Mohamed Mahtabur Rahman, BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and others take part in a prayer session at a MoU signing ceremony in Dubai on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Business Council (BBC) of Dubai and the FBCCI in the Gulf city on Friday.

According to the agreement, BBC-Dubai will co-operate in setting up the FBCCI trade center in Dubai.

The FBCCI will undertake activities of coordinating and promoting trade and investment and commerce between Bangladesh and the UAE.

The FBCCI trade centre will work to strengthen business relations with other countries by using Dubai as a hub. The trade centre will provide various assistance to UAE businessmen interested in investing in Bangladesh, according to a press release on Saturday.

President of FBCCI Md Jashim Uddin and founder president of BBC-Dubai Mohamed Mahtabur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of the two trade bodies, respectively. BSEC chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony.

Among others, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu and vice president Md Habib Ullah Dawn were present on the occasion.





















