Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:08 PM
G7 urges countries not to restrict food exports

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

BERLIN, March 12: The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Friday urged countries not to limit their food exports over the war in Ukraine after a meeting of their agriculture ministers to discuss the crisis.
"We call upon all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open and to take precautions against unjustified restrictive export measures," the G7 agriculture ministers said in a joint statement.
The agriculture minister from Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the G7, said he was "very concerned" about the potential impact of countries shutting off exports.
"If everyone thinks of themselves in this situation, it will exacerbate the crisis and cause prices to shoot through the roof. These are avoidable costs that we do not need -- the crisis is already bad enough," Cem Ozdemir said. Asked about potential sanctions on Russia's agricultural industry, Ozdemir said the discussion was "similar... to the one we are having in other areas, such as energy".    AFP


