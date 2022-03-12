Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 6:10 PM
Observer Online Desk

Israeli officials have denied media reports Israel asked Ukraine to "surrender" to Russian demands during talks, BBC reported on Saturday.

Israel has been involved in efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine. Its Prime Minister Naftali Bennett travelled to Moscow for face-to-face talks with President Putin last Saturday, and also spoke to Ukraine's President Zelensky by phone.

Media reports had suggested Bennett tried to push Ukraine to heed Russian conditions to end the war.

But a senior Israeli official has called the report "patently false".

"Bennett has at no point told Zelensky how to act, nor does he have any intention to," the official told Reuters news agency.

In fact, "Israel is suggesting that Russia should assess events more adequately" an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, has tweeted.

