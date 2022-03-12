

Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory

A fire broke out at a shoe factory near Kajla Mridha Baria area in capital's Jatrabari on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 2:19 pm.



Six firefighting units from Postogola and Demra stations rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after one and a half hours of frantic effort.



No casualties were reported and the origin of the fire could be known immediately, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.



ASH

