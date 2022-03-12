Video
Russian forces around 25km from Kyiv

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 4:45 PM  Count : 280
Observer Online Desk

Trenches are prepared by the side of the road as a precaution amid Russian attacks in the capital city of Kyiv

The bulk of Russian ground forces are now around 25 kilometers from the center of Kyiv, according to the latest intelligence update from the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence, with fighting continuing to the north-west of the capital.

“Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed. This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city,” the ministry said on Twitter Saturday morning, CNBC reports.

“It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces.”

The ministry’s latest assessment comes after satellite imagery appeared to show that a large Russian military convoy has fanned out through the towns close to Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, with howitzers thought to be situated in firing positions nearby. Ukrainian forces have heavily fortified the capital ahead of an expected Russian assault.

Beyond Kyiv, the Ministry of Defence said the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.

