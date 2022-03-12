Video
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 4:13 PM  Count : 331
Upazila Representative

A minor girl was killed and her parents were injured as a truck hit the motorcycle carrying them in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Fahima Khatun, 7, daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Sadar upazila.

Banpara Highway Police Station inspector Keramat Ali said Faruque along with his sister and wife hired a motorcycle to return to house.

A truck hit the motorcycle in Fajlitala area, leaving three of them injured.

Fahima succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

AH/GY


