Minor girl killed in Natore road accident

A minor girl was killed and her parents were injured as a truck hit the motorcycle carrying them in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on Saturday.







The deceased was identified as Fahima Khatun, 7, daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Sadar upazila.







Banpara Highway Police Station inspector Keramat Ali said Faruque along with his sister and wife hired a motorcycle to return to house.







A truck hit the motorcycle in Fajlitala area, leaving three of them injured.







Fahima succumbed to her injuries in hospital.







AH/GY



