Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 3:57 PM  Count : 329
Observer Online Desk

CCTV image from the video allegedly showing the mayor being marched away

CCTV image from the video allegedly showing the mayor being marched away


Residents in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol have come out to protest against the alleged abduction of the mayor by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials have posted video saying it shows Ivan Fedorov being led away blindfolded on Friday.

In a message, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russians of "moving to a new stage of terror," BBC reports.

Melitopol, a small city in south-eastern Ukraine, was one of the first to fall to the Russians.

Ukraine's parliament tweeted: "A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. He refused to cooperate with the enemy."

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed that the abduction amounts to a war crime, and vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Protests were swiftly organised outside local government offices demanding the release of Mr Fedorov.

In a sign of growing civilian backlash in the Russian-occupied town, more than 2,000 people come out to demonstrate.

