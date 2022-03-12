Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Ex-govt official arrested for hoarding soybean oil

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 3:40 PM  Count : 421
Observer Online Report

Ex-govt official arrested for hoarding soybean oil

Ex-govt official arrested for hoarding soybean oil


A former government official has been arrested on charge of hoarding as much as 512 litres of soybean oil in his house in the last six days with a view to making more profit.

Mohammadpur police arrested Layekuzzaman, a former official of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), from Lalmatia area in the capital during a raid on Friday (March 11) night.

"It's a criminal offence to keep 512 litres of soybean oil at anyone's house," said Biplob Kumar Sarker, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at a press conference on Saturday.

He said Layekuzzaman showed them a receipt of Shurjo Enterprize at Krishi Market. After scrutinising the receipt, it was found that he bought only 40  litres of soyabean oil at Tk 159 per litre from there. The rest of the oil was collected from different places. Later, Layekuzzaman himself wrote oil prices on the same receipt of Shurjo Enterprise.

Layekuzzaman thought that the edible oil prices would go up during the coming Ramadan and he would be able to make brisk profit.

A case was filed under Special Powers Act against Layekuzzaman with Mohammadpur Police Station. He will be produced before court seeking to place him on a seven-day remand.

Layekuzzaman worked at the Department of Agricultural Extension as a deputy assistant.

"We will investigate from whom the arrested person collected the oil and for how much money he spent for it," Biplob Kumar Sarker said.

TF

   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
Ex-govt official arrested for hoarding soybean oil
Continuous democratic process behind Bangladesh's unprecedented dev: Hasina
Mother, 2 sons killed in Dhamrai road accident
Japan condemns attack on Ukraine at FAO conference, Russia protests
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul


Latest News
Child killed in Natore road accident
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft