Shakib takes a U-turn

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 3:04 PM  Count : 450
Observer Online Report

Gossips in sports arena on Shakib Al Hasan get a new turn today. The ace all rounder has made a U-turn on Saturday, and announced that he is available in three formats of cricket--Test match, One-Day International and Twenty20 International--from now.

Shakib told this to journalists on Saturday following a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan at Mirpur in Dhaka.

The all rounder will fly out from Dhaka tomorrow for the ODI series that begins on March 18.

"Before today, I spoke to Papon bhai a couple of days ago too. As I am given a three-format contract, I will be available for selection in all three formats. The board will decide when I will be rested. I am available for selection in the South Africa tour," Shakib said.

"Now that I've sat with the board and we've seen a one-year plan, I think it's going to be easier for me. I am available for all the formats including the South Africa tour," Shakib added.

The BCB President said, "Shakib is mentally a bit disturbed and is having trouble in making decisions. I think we should support him in this situation. He has made himself available for all the formats. We'll rest him if the necessity arrives as playing all formats can get tiresome."

"The board will decide when to give me rest, that includes the South Africa series. I am available for the SA series," said Shakib.

On March 9, the BCB announced that it was ‘resting’ Shakib from all forms of the game citing his ‘physical and mental condition’.

Shakib had been in Dubai at the time and had spoken to the board over the phone.

