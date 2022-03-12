10 shops gutted in Subarnachar fire



Ten shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Char Hasan Bhuiyan Haat in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali district on Friday evening.







The fire originated from an electric short-circuit in a shop of the haat around 6.00pm and soon engulfed the adjacent shops, said Fire Service.







On information, a team of the firefighters from Subarnachar Fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire with the help of locals and affected businessmen after one-hour efforts.







Char Jabbar UP Chairman Omar Faruque said the fire started in the evening from a shop and gutted 10 shops.







IU/GY



