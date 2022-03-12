Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Home Countryside

Man killed by brother-in-law in Rangpur over land dispute

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:31 PM  Count : 367
Observer Correspondent

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law at Jummatari Panir Tanki area in Rangpur on Friday evening over a land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful, 30.

According to locals and police sources, Shahjahan Miah, one resident of Panir Tanki area, had been at logger heads with his sister-in-law for a long time.

As sequel to it, Yasin and his cohorts equipped with lethal weapons attacked Ashraful and his brother Siam in the evening on Friday, leaving Ashraful dead on the spot.

Later, Siam was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Haragach Police Station OC Rezaul Karim said police have arrested six people in this connection.  

LY/GY


« PreviousNext »

