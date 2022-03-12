Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

12 buses of Barkat, Rubel set on fire in Faridpur

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:16 PM  Count : 442
Observer Online Report

12 buses of Barkat, Rubel set on fire in Faridpur

12 buses of Barkat, Rubel set on fire in Faridpur


At least 12 buses, owned by expelled Awami League leader Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rubel, were set on fire by unidentified miscreants at a terminal in Faridpur district town at early hours on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seized 22 buses in June 2020 following a court order after Barkat and Rubel were arrested in a money laundering case. After that, those buses had been kept at the terminal.

A gang of assailants set the 12 buses of 'South Line' Paribahan on fire at the terminal in Goalchamte around 1.30am on Saturday, said superintendent of Faridpur police Md Alimuzzaman.

Being informed, fire fighting units were rushed to the spot and distinguished the blaze.

Barkat's wife Suraiya Parveen said a local court on February 25, 2020, ordered to seized 55 vehicles, owned by Barkat-Rubel.

Shipul Ahmed, assistant director of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defense, said, "A probe is on to unearth the origin of the fire."

"The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will look into the case," said inspector Nasir Hossain.

On March 3 last year, the CID filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including Barkat and Rubel, in a Tk 2,000 crore money laundering case.

CID's assistant superintendent Uttam Kumar Biswas submitted the chargesheet in the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate's court.

TF

Related Topics

Faridpur  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
10 shops gutted in Subarnachar fire
Man killed by brother-in-law in Rangpur over land dispute
12 buses of Barkat, Rubel set on fire in Faridpur
Three injured in Dinajpur road accident
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead


Latest News
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft