Three injured in Dinajpur road accident



Three people were injured as tractor collided head-on with a car at Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur district on Friday night.







Chirirbandar Police Station officer-in-charge Bazlur Rashid said a car carrying Dinajpur Zonal Settlement Officer Md. Shamsul Azam and his wife was heading towards Parbatipur from Dinajpur town.







A sand-laden tractor from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car on the way at about 9.00pm, leaving three people injured.







The injured were taken to Dinajpur General Hospital.







A case has been filed with the police station in this regard.







EH/GY



