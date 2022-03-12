Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI to set up trade center in UAE

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 11:48 AM  Count : 442
Observer Online Desk

FBCCI to set up trade center in UAE

FBCCI to set up trade center in UAE


Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is going to set up a trade center in Dubai to boost trade and investment with the UAE. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Business Council (BBC) of Dubai and FBCCI on Friday in Dubai.

According to the agreement, BBC-Dubai will co-operate in setting up the FBCCI trade center in Dubai. FBCCI will undertake activities of coordinating and promoting trade and investment and commerce between Bangladesh and UAE, said a press release.

The FBCCI trade center will work to strengthen business relations with other countries by using Dubai as a hub. The trade center will provide various assistance to UAE businessmen interested in investing in Bangladesh.

President of FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin and founder president of BBC-Dubai Mohamed Mahtabur Rahman signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their organization. BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony.

Among others, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director M.G.R Nasir Majumder, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and Md. Nizam Uddin were present at the event.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI to set up trade center in UAE
US, allies to end normal trade relations with Russia
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
Edible oil prices to come down soon: Anisul
US consumer prices hit new 40-year high as Ukraine shock looms
Asian markets drop as inflation spike fans rate fears
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]verbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft