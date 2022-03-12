Video
Third Russian general killed in Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 11:29 AM  Count : 446
Observer Online Desk

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov of the 29th Combined Arms Army became the latest high profile casualty of the war today in another blow to the Kremlin, Ukraine's government announced

A third Russian general has been killed in Ukraine in just eight days in another devastating blow to Vladimir Putin's savage invasion of Ukraine.

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov of the 29th Combined Arms Army became the latest high profile casualty of the war today, Ukraine's government announced, reports Daily Mail.

There are believed to be 20 Russian generals taking part in the faltering invasion, which has also seen the loss of 173 tanks, 12 aircraft and 345 troop carriers.

Western officials said the multiple general casualties suggest they are having to move to the front because Russia's troops are either unable to make their own decisions or are fearful of moving forward.

Kolesnikov's death comes four days after the killing of Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, the first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army.

The general took part in the second Chechen war, the Russian military operation in Syria, and the annexation of Crimea, winning medals from those campaigns.

According to reports, Gerasimov was the son of Valery Gerasimov - the Chief of General Staff of Russia's armed forces.

And last week, Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, 47, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, was killed.

Sukhovetsky died during a special operation in Ukraine, his comrade-in-arms Sergey Chipilev wrote on social media.

He was shot and killed by a sniper near Mariupol, which has been under a brutal siege by Russian forces for days.

Experts have said they are baffled by the ineptitude of the tactics employed by Russia's armies after drone footage yesterday showed a column of tanks getting picked off one-by-one in an ambush by Ukraine's forces.

GY


