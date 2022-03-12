Russia says it did not start war in Ukraine



Russia Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia waits for a UN Security Council emergency meeting, in New York on March 11, 2022.

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations told the international forum that Moscow did not start the current war in Ukraine.



“We did not start this war. We want to end it and it is true that the war was not begun by us. It started eight years ago by Kyiv,” Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said referencing the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine, CNBC reports.



Russia has been condemned by global leaders for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.



“We are dismayed by the dirty campaign to blame us for intentionally shelling civilian infrastructure,” he said, adding that the West is dismissing legitimate claims as Russian propaganda.

