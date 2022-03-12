Video
Stop spreading Russian lies: US asks China

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 11:02 AM  Count : 379
Observer Online Desk

China’s Ambassador to the U.N. Zhang Jun speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Threats to International Peace and Security, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, U.S. March 11, 2022.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on China to halt the spread of Russian disinformation amid the Kremlin’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Russia is attempting to use the Security Council to legitimize disinformation and deceive people to justify resident Putin’s war of choice against the Ukrainian people. And China too has been spreading disinformation in support of Russia’s outrageous claims,” she said, referencing recent claims by the Kremlin that the U.S. is working with Ukraine on biological weapons programs, CNBC reports.

The representative for China rejected Thomas-Greenfield’s comments and instead called on the international forum to investigate Russia’s claims that the U.S. is supporting biological weapons work in Ukraine.

“The concerns raised by Russia should be properly addressed,” said the Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun.

GY


