Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Ukrainian cities bombed, mayor kidnapped

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 10:55 AM  Count : 405
Observer Online Desk

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine today

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine today


The Russian forces have moved closer to capital Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, drawing a flurry of warnings of potential war crimes. Ukranian Presidential adviser has called Kyiv a "city under siege".

Air raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported. Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local Ukrainian media reported.

The Russian forces have made advancements in southern Ukraine's Melitopol and have captured the city's mayor. "A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov," Ukraine's parliament said on Twitter. "He refused to cooperate with the enemy," it added.

The detention of the mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol is a "crime against democracy," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday in a video posted on Facebook.

Earlier Friday, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was seen on video being led away from a government building in the city by armed men. A short time later, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation.

Fedorov's detention was "a sign of the weakness of the invaders," Zelensky said.

"They did not find any support on our land, although they counted on it. Because for years they've been lying to themselves that people in Ukraine were supposedly waiting for Russia to come.

"This is Ukraine here. It is Europe here. It is a democratic world here."

Zelensky added that the mayor's detention was "not only against a particular person, not only against a particular community and not only against Ukraine."

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Close to 1.6m people flee to Poland
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Russia to block Instagram over ‘death to invaders’ posting rule


Latest News
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft