Ukrainian cities bombed, mayor kidnapped

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine today



The Russian forces have moved closer to capital Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, drawing a flurry of warnings of potential war crimes. Ukranian Presidential adviser has called Kyiv a "city under siege".



Air raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported. Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local Ukrainian media reported.



The Russian forces have made advancements in southern Ukraine's Melitopol and have captured the city's mayor. "A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov," Ukraine's parliament said on Twitter. "He refused to cooperate with the enemy," it added.



The detention of the mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol is a "crime against democracy," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday in a video posted on Facebook.



Earlier Friday, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was seen on video being led away from a government building in the city by armed men. A short time later, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation.



Fedorov's detention was "a sign of the weakness of the invaders," Zelensky said.



"They did not find any support on our land, although they counted on it. Because for years they've been lying to themselves that people in Ukraine were supposedly waiting for Russia to come.



"This is Ukraine here. It is Europe here. It is a democratic world here."



Zelensky added that the mayor's detention was "not only against a particular person, not only against a particular community and not only against Ukraine."







