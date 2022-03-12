Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Mother, 2 sons killed in Dhamrai road accident

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 10:37 AM
Observer Correspondent

A woman and her two sons were killed when a private car collided with an auto-rickshaw in Dhaka's Dhamrai area on Friday night.

The accident that happened at about 8:30pm at Dhulivita area in the upazila also left three others injured.

The deceased were Piara Begum, 45, and her two sons Nasib Khan, 20, and Chhoton Khan, 18.

Deceased Chhoton's cousin Hridoy said the trio were returning home from their relative's house at Dhulituli by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at night. Suddenly, the auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a running private car in front of Momtaz Medical in the area, leaving all the passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

They were first taken to Dhamrai Upazile Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Chhoton dead. Later Piara Begum and Nasib died on way to hospital.

Of the injured, two were sent to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Dhamrai Police Station OC Atikur Rahman confirmed the accident and death news.

