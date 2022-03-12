Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Nato sends troops for exercises in Norway

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 9:50 AM  Count : 455
Observer Online Desk

Nato sends troops for exercises in Norway

Nato sends troops for exercises in Norway



As Ukraine enters its 17th day under Russian invasion, Nato has said that it will be sending troops to Norway on Monday 14 March.

Some 30,000 troops, 200 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 nations are expected to take part in the Cold Response 2022 exercise, the largest exercise involving Nato troops this year.

Starting on 14 March, the manoeuvres will enable western nations to hone their combat skills in Norway's cold climate, including in the Arctic, on the ground, at sea and in the skies, reports BBC.

The exercise will be held a few hundred kilometres from the Russian border. While it was planned long before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it now has added significance because of the war.

Norway's Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said: "This exercise is extremely important for the security of Norway and its allies. We will practice an allied reinforcement of Norway".

The exercise is expected to come to an end on 1 April.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Close to 1.6m people flee to Poland
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Russia to block Instagram over ‘death to invaders’ posting rule


Latest News
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft