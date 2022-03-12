Nato sends troops for exercises in Norway







As Ukraine enters its 17th day under Russian invasion, Nato has said that it will be sending troops to Norway on Monday 14 March.







Some 30,000 troops, 200 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 nations are expected to take part in the Cold Response 2022 exercise, the largest exercise involving Nato troops this year.



The exercise is expected to come to an end on 1 April.





Starting on 14 March, the manoeuvres will enable western nations to hone their combat skills in Norway's cold climate, including in the Arctic, on the ground, at sea and in the skies, reports BBC.The exercise will be held a few hundred kilometres from the Russian border. While it was planned long before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it now has added significance because of the war.Norway's Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said: "This exercise is extremely important for the security of Norway and its allies. We will practice an allied reinforcement of Norway".