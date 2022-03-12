

Six Seasons Hotel collaborate with Pop of Colors

The Ambassador Shiruzimath Sameer, Mariam Javed Juhi, Head of City Alo- Women Banking, Ridy Sheikh Dancer/YouTuber/Influencer, Parisha Shamim, Director- Labaid Management and many other successful personas came together on this event to inspire and encourage each other.

The event was hosted by Six Seasons Hotel to honor women and their contribution in our society. The General Manager of Six Seasons Hotel Anisur Rahman, Isteaque Ahmed, Food & Beverage Manager, Deb Nath, Manager-Sales, Rushmila Zinia, PR & Marketing etc were also present at the event.

