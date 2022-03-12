Video
Home Countryside

Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:22 AM  Count : 1068
Observer Online Report

At least, four people were killed and 20 others injured when two buses collided with a truck at Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Friday night.

Police said the death toll from the accident might rise.

The violent accident happened at about 10:00pm in front of Ulukandi Highway Police Station. Identities of the deceased and injured could not be known instantly.

Dr Omar Faruque, who is in-charge of the Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hopsital said two more passengers succumbed after they were brought at the hopital. At least, 11 injured were admitted to the hospital. Condition of all the injured was critical.

Shayestaganj Police Station OC Ajay Dev said the accident happened among two buses of Ashique Paribahan and Shyamoli Paribahan and a truck at about 10:00pm.

It was learnt that Ulukandi Highway Police chased a goods-laden speeding truck on the highway at about 10:00am. Being chased by highway police, the truck driver tried desperately to flee the area. Just at that time, a passenger bus coming from the  opposite direction collided with the truck right on the highway. At that time, another bus coming from the rear side also rammed the accident-affected bus, leaving four passengers dead and more than 20 others injured.

Meanwhile, the angry people blocked the highway immediately after the accident. Local people and CNG workers said the devastating accident took place due to the chasing of the truck by the highway police.

SZA



« PreviousNext »

