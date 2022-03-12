

Recipe



Ingredients: 10 pieces chicken wings

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 pieces raw eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 cups cooking oil



Method:

1. Divide the chicken wing into 3 parts by slicing through the joints. Set aside the wingtip for other possible uses.

2. Shape the wing to look like a lollipop. You should have two parts of the chicken wing by now: the one with a single bone and the one with two bones. Start by selecting the part with one bone.

3. Separate the meat from the bone by sliding a sharp knife around the tip of the bone where meat is still connected (do not cut through the bone).

4. Place the wing vertically on top of a flat surface while holding the part where the knife passed.

5. Gently push downward while gripping the bone with your thumb and index finger until the meat slides down.

6. Arrange the meat by inverting the inner part until a lollipop shape is formed.

Note: Do the same procedure for the part with two bones. However, you need to first detach the smaller bone before commencing.

7. Season the chicken lollipops with salt and pepper and let it stand for at least 15 minutes.

8. Crack the eggs and transfer to a bowl then whisk.

9. Gradually add-in the all-purpose flour while whisking until a batter is formed.

10. Dip the chicken lollipop on the batter then to the Panko breadcrumbs.

11. Heat oil in a cooking pot then deep-fry the chicken lollipop under medium heat until the color of the outer part turns medium brown (about 10 to 12 minutes).

12. Remove the fried chicken lollipop from the cooking pot and transfer to a dish with paper towel. Let it stand until excess oil is absorbed by the paper towel.

13. Serve with your favorite dip. Share and enjoy!





Mixed Vegetable Saute



Recipe

1/2cups sliced carrots

1 large red or yellow bell pepper, chopped

2 cups broccoli florets

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tsp chopped fresh parsley

1/8 tsp ground black pepper





Method:

