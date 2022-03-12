Gentle Park with new clothing for hot summer

Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Life & Style Desk

Gentle Park has already become popular with different ready-made, experimental ready-made wars.  This time the brand has also brought variety in the pattern of the audible top to bottom, sleeve or collar or dress. These comfortable fabrics will also have a sparkle of color according to the needs of the customers.
Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, chairman of Gentle Park and head of the design department, said, "The fashion code of dress for success has changed with the coming and going of the Covid-19 pandemic. Comfort is getting predominance instead of professionalism in the design of clothes. That's why the new clothes have a clear tailored look in the pattern. This time too there are several designs with flat-front denim and knitwear. For those who want a casual look out of the formal, the new collections will be quite a relief this summer as well. Plain casual shirts, polos, t-shirts, net jogging wear and experimental tops, kurtis and fusion dresses have been brought for the summer.  Designed to be worn on any occasion, trip, or even in the office, the special feature of this collection. There are separate product lines for children, young people and young people. "


