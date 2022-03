Chinese food festival at Six Seasons Hotel









Six Seasons Hotel presents "Chinese Food Festival" at the Bunka Restaurant. An exclusively curated authentic Chinese buffet. The festival started from 09thMarch, and it will be available for next 10 days. Everyday from 06:00 PM till 11:00 PM. There is Live Sushi Station, Live Dim sum Station also Live Teppanyaki and stir-fried noodles station where the guests can treat their eyes along with enjoying the delicious buffet.