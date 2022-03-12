

Dotlines Bangladesh starts a unique online platform “Lattu”

This completely novel and one of a kind online platform Lattu is an associated company of the renowned business organisation of the country, Dotlines group. Dotlines Bangladesh, under its various innovative projects, is continuously making immense efforts to extend and expand high speed, high quality internet to the people of all classes at every nook and cranny of our country. In this course, to enlighten thousands of pandemic-stricken, unemployed and despaired people with some rays of hope and assurance regarding their livelihood, "Lattu'' platform has evolved. This "Lattu" platform established by Mahabubul Matin, the founder of Dotlines group which is one of the chief frontiers in the advancements towards Digital Bangladesh, has become a dream come true for the huge number of people in our country who have lost their jobs during the pandemic time or are unemployed in general sense.

The most convenient aspect of "Lattu" platform is, there is an opportunity here to start an online store without a capital. On top of that, after the goods are ordered, Lattu provides the entrepreneurs with all the logistics support and services including collection and delivery of goods. After all the formalities associated with accounts are carried out by accurate and automatic dashboard, the income and commissions get transferred to the concerned accounts of the entrepreneurs. This whole systemic process is supported by Escrow which means "Lattu" is playing the role of a neutral third party in the transaction. There are more than 10 thousand entrepreneurship platforms in "Lattu" through which anyone can start or expand an online business anytime.

The president of Dotlines group Mahabubul Matin believes that "Lattu '' platform will surely play a key role in the economic growth of Bangladesh. He says, " Lattu is an innovative platform with a goal to eradicate unemployment in this country of a huge population of 18 crore. People are able to open an online store anytime in their own name from their respective homes without any capital now." Mahbubul Matin expressed his sincere hope when. He said,"Lattu will go a long way to make the women in our country independent economically. "

Just like other ventures of Dotlines Group, Lattu is worthy being considered as a big step in improving the livelihoods of the people even in all the remote places in our country irrespective of rural or urban settings. Lattu is no doubt a milestone in the digital revolution of Bangladesh through solving the unemployment problem of our country by establishing online business entrepreneurship.



