

Summer with new vibe

The CEO of Le Reve, Monnujan Nargis says, "Just like language, fashion also is a medium to express our deep thoughts. The long break of Covid has left a long-lasting impact on the mind and the creative thoughts of people that they want to express. We are bringing out those feelings through the amazing motifs, cuts, and prints in our Spring/Summer Collection. The collection is available for everyone in all the nearby Le Reve outlets and online."

The brand has once again proved its excellence in the selection of prints matching with the theme of the collection. Monnujan Nargis adds, "In this collection Le Reve has highlighted 70's polka dots, suspending and tumbling floral, classic paisley along with optical geo pattern. An optical geo pattern is a means to show the digital influence of the present date. Another theme is the Hacked Utopia' - an ongoing most talked topic in world fashion. Hacked utopia is an idea of attaining the long-cherished dream of men to escape the mundane daily life to get lost into the unknown through the help of the virtual and imaginary world. Le Reve is the only brand this Summer that has developed unique prints based on this idea. Other than hacked utopia, the linear way of life is presented through the Free-form Fluidity motif. This collection at Le Reve also includes some of the most mesmerizing prints focusing on the arts and painting. These prints are inspired by the Art of Kintsugi. The art of creating something more fascinating by mending the broken pieces with artistic means is considered the Art of Kintsugi. This motif is pictured through our digital patchworks. Besides, one can also notice motifs inspired by the paintings of various master painters. On the whole, the clothing of this collection is the expression of the joy and merriment people feel when they enjoy the shining bright rays of the summer sun after the long bleak days."

This collection promotes the pallets of bright summer colors like brick red, teal, bottle green, mustard yellow, navy blue, orange, yellow, blue, ash, grey, pink, vermillion red, peacock blue, white and black. Cotton, twill, voile & Raimi cotton, viscose, slub, linen, smooth georgette, textured faille, organza, crepe silk, cotton pique, and single jersey will save people from the scorching heat.

Le Reve has paid notable attention to the neckline designs in terms of women's clothing. Starting from shirt collar to frill-trimmed, boat neck, v slit, mandarin, round band, high neck, kimono, Ascott, and shawl collar have been included in the kameez, top, tunic, salwar kameez, sharara suit, shirt, shrug, and jumpsuit. For bottoms, they have designed harem pants, leggings, and matching palazzo.

In terms of men's clothing, the Summer casual styles have been given priority in this collection. Along with short and long sleeve casual shirts, Henley and classic t-shirt, polo, and gym vest people will also find Bermuda shorts, chinos, cotton, Tencel, and premium quality pajama. These pajamas are incredible for both casual wear and loungewear.

Colors of spring and comfort of summer together make up the Kids Summer-wear Collection. Frock, ghagra-choli, tunic, salwar kameez, kaftan, 2-piece set, and knitted tops have been designed for female kids. Whereas, male kids have the options of t-shirt, polo, Panjabi, casual shirt, and shorts. There is a new summer collection for newborns as well.





