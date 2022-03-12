

International Women’s Day celebrated at ISD amidst festivity

Since time immemorial, women have been contributing to society in multi-faceted ways, but in most cases, their contributions go unnoticed. To celebrate all those sacrificing women, pay tribute to the women all around the world, and recognize their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements, International Women's Day is commemorated every year on 8 March.

Inspired by this year's campaign theme #BreakTheBias, International School Dhaka (ISD) chalked out detailed programs to pay homage to the women who belong to the school community. At the very outset of the day, all women of the school's community were greeted with flowers at the entrance with a personalized greeting card from the school director.

