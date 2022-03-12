Navana Women’s Network starts on Women’s Day



On the occasion of Women's Day Navana Group official launched of Navana Women's Network (NWN) on March 8. All female employees in Navana Group are members of the NWN.The purpose of Navana Women's Network is to promote a culture of mutual respect and learning in Navana Group for the women employees to confidently pursue professional development and empowerment.Navana is committed to embracing diversity and inclusion as a key guiding principle. The Group welcomes diverse perspectives that foster a culture of not only learning from each other, but also empowering talented people.