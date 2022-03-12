

Family is the first school in drug control

The press conference, organized under the slogan 'Empowering Women in Recovery', revealed the data of women receiving treatment at Ahsania Mission Women's Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for the last year. Shahnaz Sharmin, Chief Correspondent of Nagarik TV and Joint Editor of Dhaka Reporters Unity, and Nasima Akter Soma, President of Bangladesh Women Journalists Association were present as guests at the press conference. 20 women journalists of the Bangladesh Women Journalists Association participated in the meeting.

Umme Jannat, Senior Program Officer, Ahsania Mission Women's Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center addressed the meeting. Rakhi Ganguly, Senior Psychologist, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, delivered the keynote address. In her keynote address, Rakhi Ganguly said that out of the women, who came for treatment in 2021, a total of 76 were drug addicts and 45 were admitted for psychiatric treatment only. A statistic was published on the type of drug use among the admitted patients, the reasons for taking the drug, and the problems caused by taking the drug. Statistics show that among their drug preferences, 22.6 per cent took the most multidrug (sleeping pills, yaba, marijuana, nicotine, alcohol). Subsequently, the effects of drug use are as follows: sleeping pills 10.9 per cent, cigarettes 10.14 per cent, alcohol 28 per cent, marijuana 8.56 per cent, phencidyl 03.12 per cent, yaba 3.12 per cent, pethidine 1. 57 per cent, morphine 0.6 per cent. The reasons given by women for taking drugs are- out of curiosity, experimentation, intimacy, loneliness, the stress of partner if another family member or boyfriend is addicted to drugs, depression, depression, excessive anger, etc. And in this case, their involvement in the family business is often seen as a reason for them to get drugs. Drug dependence results in a variety of psychological problems. And as a result, women are getting involved in various kinds of social and illegal activities. Shahnaz Sharmin, the chief correspondent of Nagarik TV and joint editor of Dhaka Reporters' Unity, said the family is the first school in drug control. If parents guide their children, their children cannot be addicted to drugs. And my 15-year journey with Dhaka Ahsania Mission. Although they do a lot of work, they are averse to propaganda. We, the media workers, can give the opportunity to the common people to know by spreading their activities among all.

Nasima Akhter Soma, President of Bangladesh Women Journalists Association, said, "Thanks to Dhaka Ahsania Mission for organizing such an event with women media workers on the occasion of Women's Day. The issue of female drug addicts, in particular, has not come to light in our country yet. As a result, this problem is not solved. In this regard, I would like to thank the Dhaka Ahsania Mission for the way it is treating women drug addicts.









