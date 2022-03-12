

Country’s rural development needs more emphasis on Gender and ICT programmes

Gender and ICT programmes focus on the intersection between ICT and gender rights and issues, including women's use and access of ICTs and tech-related gender-based violence.

There are a lot of potentials for ICTs to eliminate gender inequality and empower women in society.

The benefits of ICT for women's empowerment through increasing their access to health, nutrition, education and other human development opportunities, such as political participations are regularly on the rise.

By this time SDG 17 focuses on strengthening the means of implementation and revitalizing the global partnership for sustainable development technology. Its targets are devoted to technology. Besides IoT, AI, machine learning, blockchain technology, 5G, robotics, and cloud computing are several technologies that are being leveraged in solutions to achieve the SDGs. These technologies connect citizens around the world, monitor and track environmental impact, and optimize industrial inefficiencies.

Sustainable technology is an umbrella term that describes innovation that considers natural resources and fosters economic and social development. The goal of these technologies is to drastically reduce environmental and ecological risks and to create a sustainable product.

Bangladesh has sustained a good track record of growth and development over the past years. The economy grew more than 6 percent per annum in the last 12 years with over 5 percent GDP growth last year even amidst the pandemic. After the success of Vision 2021, the Government of Bangladesh has declared its Vision 2041 and Eight Five Year Plan with development targets that address technological advancement and gender equality. The Plan aims to accelerate growth to ensure participation, reducing poverty, social inclusion, women empowerment, gender equality and good governance.

For the capacity building regarding technology stuff among the Union Parishad (UP) in Bangladesh Efficient and Accountable local Governance (EALG) project under UNDP played a vital role among the members of Union Parishad.

Union Parishad members do awareness campaigns all through the online and Facebook accounts of those individuals, where they share how to defend COVID, what to do in the time period of COVID and seminars among the villagers.

Even most of the members of the Union Parishad are now capable of using UP web portal, citizen-chartered system, annual report, VGA, VGF program up to date through the internet. Most of them also share all that information publicly on Facebook too, so that citizen can understand that's actually happening in his/her area.

Government introduced the Union Digital Centers (UDC) in 2010. UDC ensured that 50% of the entrepreneurs running the centers would be women. UDC did this by having one male and one female entrepreneur to offer the services through the Digital Centers.

Thousands of poor and underserved female inhabitants of rural areas have been empowered by the 5,865 Union Digital Centers which have provided ample opportunities of entrepreneurship to citizens. It has remarkably improved the living standards of the entrepreneurs.

Even in the time of Covid, EALG project fixed volunteer for each and every area where they support each citizen individually for their health and other issues.

Bangladesh has prioritized the women in ICT agenda and our PM made commitment that was-targeted to achieve 30 percent of women participation in ICT sector including tech startups and e-Commerce sector by 2030, and a 50 percent participation of women in these sectors by 2041.

Meanwhile, women empowerment through use of ICT is a development challenge for Bangladesh, as most of the women are not involved in economic activities.

Cybercrime and cyber-bullying, especially targeting young girls on the Internet is a major Global challenge. Through the ICT Division of government, they have conducted cyber awareness training for over 71,000 schoolgirls in the last 3 years.

The online harassment of women, sometimes called cyber sexism or cyber misogyny, is specifically gendered abuse targeted at women and girls online. Communication tools can help to deal with online abuse. These tools can also help to combat online abuse by educating women, counseling victims, and enforcing laws. Two dedicated communication tools are being used to deal with abuse of women in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Government has introduced a 24x7 telephone helpline 109 and a mobile app 'Joy'. These two services are dedicated to receiving complaints of harassment, sexual hostility, violence, and potential threats against women. Another 24x7 telephone helpline 999, which is a general emergency helpline, also addresses issues related to harassment and abuse of women and children.

The e-learning platform under ICT Division, "MuktoPaath" currently has 1 million registered members. Over 35 percent of the registered users of these platforms are young women.

Through various skill development initiatives of ICT Division, such as Leveraging ICT for growth, employment, and governance, learning earning development project, mobile games and application project, and the training programmes under Hi-Tech Park Authority, where they have trained over 35,000 women in the last 3 years in ICT skills and entrepreneurship. They are ensuring that at least 30 percent of the participants in all our ICT skills and entrepreneurship training programmes are women.

The Government has taken an inclusive initiative to prioritize the skilling of women in the ICT sector. Almost all the programmes have a mandatory 30 percent training quota for women. They have focused on developing the entrepreneurial skills of women, especially in the e-Commerce sector. We are also providing priority to funding of tech startups led by women. In the global online workplace, Bangladesh has the second highest number of freelance workers. We intend to increase women participation in freelancing to 30 percent by 2030.

While asking about technological achievement in rural Bangladesh, Sunamgonj, Tahirpur Upazila, Badaghat Union Parishad, Shochib Monir said with the help of this program we are ensuring union digital centre (UDC) activities. Just because of this technological development at every union level we are capable to create one male and one female entrepreneur individually.

Tahirpur Upazila UNO, Md Raihan Kabir said, Entrepreneurship and technological development is happening but due to lack of communication and education, this development is sluggish in this haor area. At the same time people became more aware of technological advantages for their need or demand.

Tahirpur Upzilla Chairman Karuna Sindu Talukdar Babul said, Tahirpur upazila's most of the citizens get technological facilities but the shortcomings in technological education bar them reaching expected level. But we are enjoying most benefits of union digital centre (UDC) now.

Tahirpur Upzilla female vice Chairman Khaleda Begum said, some of the girls are doing some ecommerce business but they don't get any organized training or courses. But most of them are quiet interested and cherish the desire to learn more about technology.

Nahid Sultana Mallik, Joint Project Director, a2i (Joint Secretary) said, "For turning the dream of digital Bangladesh vision a reality, government is working hard since the beginning of union digital centre (UDC), now we are getting the benefits of these initiatives. Each and every union level we ensure one male and one female entrepreneur through this program what actually our honorable Prime Ministers visions back in 2008.

Dr Tofail Ahmed said, for the technological development of ruralBangladesh, we have to ensure the purpose of Union digital center irrespective of whether people are beneficial for this centre or not, how many entrepreneurs they created, what is the actual scenario of the rural development in terms of technology.











