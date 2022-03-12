Video
Vaasanthi

Ganga’s Choice and other Stories

(Translated from Tamil original)

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Reviewed by Sushila Ravindranath

Ganga's Choice and other Stories

Ganga’s Choice and other Stories

This eclectic collection of stories reflects Vaasanthi's preoccupation with social injustice...
Vaasanthi, one of Tamil Nadu's best-known writers, has novels, short stories, travelogues and political biographies to her name. Her latest book is a collection of 15short stories, translated from the original Tamil. The stories reflect her preoccupations - social injustice, human right violations, communal harmony and compassion.
A short story does not have the luxury of a novel, where the writer can create many layers to establish the central character and events. The short story has to be direct. The reader too has to work a little harder to understand the atmosphere being created. However, there is something soul-satisfying in a well-crafted short story of the kind Vaasanthi writes.
These are not easy, happy stories. Most of them centre on women, how they are crushed in a patriarchal society. But her women usually fight back. So, there is a glimmer of hope in some of the stories.
'Murder' is about a large clan somewhere in rural Tamil Nadu. The family is under the iron grip of the paterfamilias, the ancient Somaiya Thaatha. He controls the land, which is in his name, and has very rigid ideas about women's place in the household, which is to serve men. No one dares to cross him. Women and the girl children in the family find themselves in an untenable position. Tragedies are bound to happen.
'Poison' is a gut-wrenching story about female infanticide, which was fairly common in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu until recently. When the woman whose job it is to do away with the girl child feels she has had enough, the unthinkable happens.
But in this eclectic collection, some stories make you hope and smile too.In 'He came', two young men, a Hindu and a Muslim, discover that humanity exists when they undertake the long trek home during the first lockdown, after being booted out of their jobs overnight.
However, one wishes that some of the translations were not so literal and had lived up to the flavours of the original.

Courtesy: THE HINDU



