

KHORON (SWELLING)



When the World Cup Football started, spectators worldwide became attentive in each and every matter of the arena. One schoolboy of a remote area of Jamalpur district, when Neymar became an 'icon' to the football-lover spectators in the last part of 2019, cut his hair following the style of him and came to school. But the matter was taken as a serious insult to the class teacher and he at once brought scissors and cut off all hair of his and made him bold-headed.



We need to confess, it doesn't run to that of our heritage and culture keeping hair as the student did. Albeit that, the innocent teen took Neymar as his icon and followed his hairstyle. In this purview the columnist opinioned that, in the eye of our modern generations, Neymar is treated as one of the best icon so he followed his style and he did no offence. (Page-16). The writer also commented that, maximum number of parents entices that their son to be an engineer, doctor or a lawyer. Hardly anyone desires his son to be a good human being. Hardly anyone desires his son to be a good man according to his own will, own desire. This is the poor view, better to say a sick view of our society. We should come out of this tunnel vision.

In another column he discussed about the new digitalization project of the present government to sell tickets of Bangladesh Railway. He mentioned, from 2012 an 'e-ticket' selling system was innovated. In this system this service was handed over to a contracting organization. They supposed to sell 25% train tickets to the online buyers. But the contracting organization was seen selling only 10% to 15% tickets to the online buyers and rest tickets were sold to some unknown buyers unethically. The essayist mentioned, this way the achievements of new system went to null and void. (Page-23).



On request of the chief of the desk of newspaper the columnist researched the conditions and life of the slum dwellers. He dug out a vivid picture sketch of the slum-living class which is a real milestone of our country.



This valuable book contains only 126 pages. But the articles wrote here is the actual scenario that persists in our country. Every sensible writer has a liability to his nation and society. In this perspective, Rahim Abdur Rahim has responded to his nation and society very sincerely. There are some mistakes in printing line; yet, this book is a current representation of the present milieu of our country and society.









Writer of Khoron (swelling) Rahim Abdur Rahim is basically a teacher. But while reading in Dhaka University he started to build up an additional career on writing features and making reports on various subjects. Though it is his passion yet, he has succeeded in this sphere. Besides that, he is a dramatist, organizer and actor, as well. Some of his dramas were staged in India also. He wrote more than 10 books on various subjects. This book is a collection of various columns and reports which were published on different National Dailies in previous times. It's a comprehensive deed also. Rahim Abdur Rahim sketched various dark and obsolete scenarios of our society and triggered at the loopholes of those.When the World Cup Football started, spectators worldwide became attentive in each and every matter of the arena. One schoolboy of a remote area of Jamalpur district, when Neymar became an 'icon' to the football-lover spectators in the last part of 2019, cut his hair following the style of him and came to school. But the matter was taken as a serious insult to the class teacher and he at once brought scissors and cut off all hair of his and made him bold-headed.We need to confess, it doesn't run to that of our heritage and culture keeping hair as the student did. Albeit that, the innocent teen took Neymar as his icon and followed his hairstyle. In this purview the columnist opinioned that, in the eye of our modern generations, Neymar is treated as one of the best icon so he followed his style and he did no offence. (Page-16). The writer also commented that, maximum number of parents entices that their son to be an engineer, doctor or a lawyer. Hardly anyone desires his son to be a good human being. Hardly anyone desires his son to be a good man according to his own will, own desire. This is the poor view, better to say a sick view of our society. We should come out of this tunnel vision.In another column he discussed about the new digitalization project of the present government to sell tickets of Bangladesh Railway. He mentioned, from 2012 an 'e-ticket' selling system was innovated. In this system this service was handed over to a contracting organization. They supposed to sell 25% train tickets to the online buyers. But the contracting organization was seen selling only 10% to 15% tickets to the online buyers and rest tickets were sold to some unknown buyers unethically. The essayist mentioned, this way the achievements of new system went to null and void. (Page-23).On request of the chief of the desk of newspaper the columnist researched the conditions and life of the slum dwellers. He dug out a vivid picture sketch of the slum-living class which is a real milestone of our country.This valuable book contains only 126 pages. But the articles wrote here is the actual scenario that persists in our country. Every sensible writer has a liability to his nation and society. In this perspective, Rahim Abdur Rahim has responded to his nation and society very sincerely. There are some mistakes in printing line; yet, this book is a current representation of the present milieu of our country and society.