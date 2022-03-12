Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Dreadful Diseases in Colonial Bengal

Edited by Suranjan Das, Achintya Kumar Dutta

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Reviewed by Namita Kohli

Understanding ways to tackle COVID-19 through health crises that have plagued India...
Dreadful Diseases in Colonial Bengal

Dreadful Diseases in Colonial Bengal

It was still early days of the pandemic. The virus was spreading fast, even as scientists were struggling to understand the new contagion. Isolation, quarantine, social (or physical) distancing - and lockdowns - were beginning to become part of our lexicon, and existence.

For at least one public health expert, the (initial) response to the new contagion seemed rather "medieval". Despite scientific progress, all we can do is shut everything down, and isolate ourselves, she said. Indeed, we had been here before. Measures such as isolating sick patients were deployed as far back as in the late 19th century Bengal to contain infectious diseases such as smallpox. These control measures were outlined in the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 - an act that has been invoked through the pandemic.

Eerie parallels

But the parallels don't end there. Dreadful Diseases in Colonial Bengal: Cholera, Malaria and Smallpox, edited by Suranjan Das and Achintya Kumar Dutta, is a sobering reminder also of the patterns of public health crisis that have plagued India. The book is third in a documentation project on 'Western medicine and indigenous society: History of Disease, medicine and public health in Colonial Eastern India (1757-1947)'; the first was on the context in which hospitals were established in Calcutta during the British East India company's rule, while the second focused on TB in 20th century India.
By examining public health records (1926-1942) from the three epidemics (mentioned in the book's title), Das and Dutta bring to the fore the public health crisis in Bengal primarily due to colonial apathy, and the toll it took on the local people. As epidemic after epidemic raged across colonial Bengal, issues such as lack of enough hospital beds, fewer doctors and nurses, poor allocation of funds for public health (despite huge revenues accrued by the colonial government), shortages of essential drugs (such as quinine used to treat malaria) and an inequitable access to health services, meant thousands of lives were lost. What is striking is that some of the major public health challenges as laid bare by the three epidemics then - and a pandemic now - have persisted. For instance, similar chaotic scenes of lack of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen were witnessed in India during the second wave of COVID-19.
The authors argue that the basic fallacy of colonial policy was the 'band-aid' approach taken by the administration to deal with the deadly diseases. "Certain preventive and curative measures were adopted only when epidemics broke out, instead of adopting long-term anti-epidemic policies, or public health development schemes," they write of the time. Basic sanitary schemes proposed by British experts to help tackle malaria were disregarded by the colonial government, citing a lack of funds. Records from the time also suggest that the vaccination programme to prevent smallpox, too, posed several challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, an urban bias in coverage, and the local populace's preference for indigenous medicine. Of course, India has overcome many of these issues, its (paediatric) vaccination programme is often cited as a success story. But even so, when it came to delivering COVID-19 vaccines to its adult population, supply bottlenecks due to faulty planning led to inordinate delays.

The pandemic has been a wake-up call for us to address the larger questions of inequities, and push for investment in affordable, quality healthcare systems. As this book shows, history won't judge us kindly if we don't make the right choices.

Courtesy: THE HINDU


