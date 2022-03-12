

Horoscope

The next morning commences. Wasir woke up to his little nephew screaming at the top of his lungs in the next room. His nephew is a naughty little devil of five. Wasir's sister ordered her son, "Ryan, go wake up your Uncle." The kid ran into the room to comply. Wasir was in the mood to be submerged under the sheets a little while longer. But that plan went to hell with Ryan's special decibel presentation of "Uncle, get up! Uncle, up!" Pissed off, he turns the other way.



Seeing this, Ryan pulled on to his sheet hard and ran out of the room holding the corner of the sheet. Wasir tried to snatch a part of the sheet to keep it from sliding off of him which failed royally. To his dismay, he noticed that his lungi has also taken flight with the sheet at the hands of Pilot Ryan. He jumps from the bed and runs to the bathroom. It was plain luck that nobody saw him like that. His heart is pounding real hard in his chest. He takes the bathroom towel and wraps it around his lower body before stepping out to get ready for work. He wolfs down two pieces of bread kept on the table and hurries out of the house. He has a mountain of work today.

Wasir works in the administration department of an apparel printing company. They print various designs on t-shirts, tops etc. for international buyers. Numerous factories send their cut pieces to them to their factory on which they do manual printing. It is a midsize establishment with about five hundred workers and twenty to twenty five administration staff. Wasir has been here for four years. He is the Head of HR and Compliance along with serving the company as the in charge of new executives. For a factory of this size, their employee count is minimal and they like to all be involved with every task.



Just like every day, Wasir reached work at eight o'clock sharp. He looks in his pocket for his ID card to punch in only to find that he has left the cursed thing at home. Mumbling to himself, he reaches his desk. One of his colleagues, Mr. Mahmud is already here with his nose buried in the newspaper. He is the Post Office Commercial manager of the company and is marginally older than Wasir.

Despite of their age difference, they fight in a manner that shows people that these two may be of the same age. They spent the whole day picking on each other. In truth, Wasir antagonizes Mr. Mahmud more than the latter. "So you were raised in a village! That doesn't mean that you won't know how to use a bloody computer! ", "What in the hell kind of pronunciation is 'B. Esh. Chhi'? It's BSC, for God's sake!", "Mahmud bro, your socks have hole in them", "You go to shopping malls to eat up their AC benefits, have you ever been there to buy anything?", "What do you need a new passport for? You never even went to Cox's Bazar!" He barrages the guy saying stuff like these.

Mahmud mostly listens. He tries to retort back after about thirty jabs only to fall short in front of Wasir's humor.

"Bro, good morning! Did you guard a bus last night? Or did your wife throw you out? Why the red eyes? And why are you learning the paper by heart on this early dawn?" Wasir brushfires these questions to Mahmud in one go.

With bunched up brows, Mahmud says, "Do you have Arum for breakfast every morning? Does your mouth keep itching to have fights with me?"

"I don't itch like you, you sock-with-a-hole wearer, why aren't you ashamed of yourself?" saying this Wasir turns his computer on and laughs. "Oh, important thing, will you give salary today?"

"Let's see, In Shaa Allah!" Mahmud sinks into his paper again.

"What are you reading so hard? Lemme see?" he snatches the paper from Mahmud's hand without any warning, "Oh, horoscope! Let's see what mine says!" He locates his own sign and starts reading.

"Hmmm, travelling is auspicious, chances of gaining money, good good, I have got work outside and there is a fat possibility of getting paid today. That means it's a good day." Smiling he returns the newspaper back to Mahmud.

"Listen, today I will collect some signatures from the Chairman and then head out. So I can't give salary today. You have to kindly manage paying the workers, okay?"

Mahmud did not respond to that. And Wasir turned to his own computer.

Paying the workers is a hassling task of every month. So many workers and staff who all want cash payment. Every month he has to repeatedly tell them, "Count your wage now, inside. Once you step out, administration will not even hear a single complain." Yet there are complications. There are hardly any mistakes in the salary sheet as they get checked vigorously every month.

However, some cartoon workers tend to follow what other people are earning rather than their own wage and they start a huge uproar in the office! For example, if a certain worker is paid 6,500 taka with thirteen 500 taka notes and another gets the same amount only in six 1000 taka notes plus a 500 taka note, then all hell will break loose. The latter weighs his wage in one hand and the former's wage in another to compare their numeric value. Because the former's wage feel heavier to the latter, he starts screaming at the top of his lungs about unfair wages and unequal payments. "Why did you pay me less? I worked the same as Sokhina!" It is one hell of a task to make them realize their mistake.

The chairman arrived at office in a short while. Wasir's other colleagues are here, as well. The director of the company sits in the same room with them. As soon as he entered, he asked Wasir, "Please check your email for a new work order that was supposed to have been sent to you."

"I'm on it!" saying this Wasir turns to the computer. After checking his mail he says, "No, sir, there's no mail. You sure you gave out the correct email address?"

"Yes, I know the address by heart! Company at the rate of gamil .com!" replies the director from his own chair.

"Oh, sir! It was a mistake! It is supposed to be gmail, not gamil!" responds Wasir with his head in his hands.

"Says who? You? There's nothing called gmail, it's gamil. Check properly." The director firmly stood his ground.

Wasir has given up on trying making the director understand about the email address. And the director has now gotten busy with his own tasks. Finding the perfect opportunity, Wasir goes to the chairman's room and collects all the signatures he needed. He has got too much to do outside today. He has to go to Farmgate. There is notary public officer there that he is acquainted with. He is supposed to get their company's trade license notarized. From there, he has to go to an office in Gulshan-2 to submit some papers.

Making notes in his head, he approaches the lift. At that moment, a worker ran up to him from behind, "Sir, I got something to talk to you about!"

"Go on, quickly, I'm heading out!" He goes to the stairs instead of the lift and the worker keeps on following him.

"Sir, Brother Halim told me that you are looking for a new operator. Would you please hook up my niece for that?"

"Hmm, let's see, In Shaa Allah! Does she have any prior experience?"

"No, sir, but she will learn well! Take her on as a helper!"

"Alright, tell her to show up with her voter ID card and a copy of her photo." Says Wasir. Y now they have reached the ground floor.

"Sir, she has no voter card. No birth control!"

"Not birth control! Birth certificate! And without these no job can be handed out! She must be under eighteen years of age, right?"

"Sir, there's only a few months left, but you won't be able to tell. Sir, please arrange something, sir, please!" the worker begs to Wasir.

"Okay, go back to the floor now, let's see later what can be done!" saying this Wasir steps out through the main gate. He laughs on his own thinking 'birth control'.

At first these funny words and terms by the workers used to amuse him a lot. He also had trouble understanding them. Like some of them say 'Calcomitar' instead of calculator. Now, he has gotten used to everything.

The sky is heavily clouded. He has to take a rickshaw to Mirpur first. He was still thinking about the workers when the rickshaw ride started. At times the workers come up with the funniest of statements. For example, a few days ago all workers came down on the roads to strike and they all kept chanting the following:

"Lail (rail) wheels won't turn, won't turn.

Sop (shop) doors won't open, won't open."

If Wasir ever owned a factory and the workers chanted stuff like this, then he would die laughing. And it is not always the workers only. His colleagues are no lesser jokers. Around the time when Dhaka underwent a colossal earthquake, Wasir and his colleagues went busy trying to get the workers out first. Suddenly, one of the female colleagues ran towards the other stair with her purse on her shoulder. And the office chauffer started running after her, yelling, "Madam, stop, stop!" Nobody knew what was going on. Later, when things cooled down everyone asked the chauffer why did he do that? To that he replied, "Not my fault! I saw the Madam getting scared after the earthquake and then, she started jamming things in her purse. In her hurry, she mistakenly took the calculator thinking it was her cell phone! She ran away before I could say anything. Hence, I started running after her with her phone!"

Wasir reached Mirpur while submerged in these thoughts. His mood started to ruin since he got off from the rickshaw and got up on a lagoona. A sunglass wearing man got up beside him by pushing a million people aside and sat beside Wasir in a space that by no means should have accommodated him. He cordially asked the guy, "Brother, can you adjust a little bit so that everyone can sit easily?" The guy complied by reclining forward and holding onto the bar hanging from the ceiling. Instantly, Wasir realized his grave mistake. The guy with the glasses has beautiful garlicky scented armpits which started choking him to death.

Ten minutes later, when Wasir finally got down from the gas chamber of lagoona, the sky was still dark. He arranged another rickshaw till the notary office in Farmgate. When he got down in front of his destination, he noticed a two to three feet wide river flowing all over the place. It may have rained the night before. He made a long jump to the curb from above the rickshaw and passed the hellish river alright. At the rickshaw puller's call he realized that he had forgotten to pay him. So he took out his wallet while turning around. His wallet declared absence of small changes. All he had were hundred taka notes. And the rickshaw puller failed to provide him with changes for a hundred.

Wasir is his first morning passenger. So, Wasir digs around in his wallet to find an old fifty taka note buried deep under a pile of two taka notes and with the smile of an Everest climber, he approached the puller to pay him. He was busy putting the wallet back in his pocket when he realized his next mistake of the day! He forgot all about the river. By the time he remembered, one of his feet was totally at the bottom of that mighty river.

Inside the notary office he managed to freshen up a bit. He haggled a lot with the officer for notary charges and after fixing the charge he opened up the envelope in his hand to find his next mistake of the day. He had left the trade license to be notarized at the office. It was an emergency task and he missed it. There is no time to go back to the office as he will be late at Gulshan-2. With a sullen mood, he set off for his next destination on a bus from Farmgate.

Seeing the heavy traffic on the roads, he decided to get some shut eye on the bus. As it is he did not get much sleep last night. And this traffic is gonna make this journey to Gulshan-2 at least an hour long. So he took out some cash from his wallet and put it in his front pocket to pay the conductor. Then he closed his eyes and went to sleep. The reason behind him keeping the money in his front pocket is so that he does not have to get up from his seat to take out his wallet. The weather is densely cloudy. The steady movement and bumps of the bus put him to a deep stupor in no time. Later, he did wake up for a moment to pay the fare. Again, he needed change. The conductor took a hundred taka note from him saying that he currently does not have change but will be collecting soon. Then he will give Wasir his changes. As soon as the conductor was gone, Wasir fell asleep again.

Wasir cannot quite remember after how long, but when he opened his eyes next he saw that the bus is at Notun Bazar, having had crossed Gulshan -2 a while back - Another entry on the mistake list of today.

Hurriedly, he got off from the bus, crossed the road and took a rickshaw. All of a sudden, from nowhere and without a single warning a strong gust of wind came. Because the sky was grey since the morning, he had gotten out with a plastic folder containing all his documents of the day. So he laughed out on his own.

There will not be any more problems. While thinking this, he noticed his rickshaw being pulled backward instead of forward. This was due to the wind and on top of that, the rickshaw puller is too skinny to be able to ride against such a strong wind. Wasir felt really bad for him. He let the rickshaw go. He was groping in his front pocket for money to pay him when he realized that he had forgotten to collect his change from the conductor - one hundred taka went down the drain. As it is, he has not received his salary yet. Being terribly upset, he groped around in his wallet for a long time to find money to pay for the fare. After that came rain.

There was a tea stall at close so he decided to go into that. By then it was pouring. A few other people joined him to take shelter from the rain. The heavy traffic made a car stop right in front of the tea stall. A five, six year old kid is sitting on the backseat. The kid looks just like his nephew, Ryan. Wasir watched as the kid cranked the window down and called out to his mom beside him, "Mom, look! Wow! It's snowing outside!" This made him so curious that he actually jutted his head out and looked skyward to check for snow.

He had gone to graduate school in London where he had witnessed such sudden snowstorms often. But he has never seen snowfall in Dhaka, neither has he ever heard of one. He was not even done thinking when suddenly something fell on his forehead, cheeks, shoulders etc. At least, the kid was half right. It was not snowfall, it was ice pellets. It has now turned into freezing rain and the kid mistook the ice pellets for snow. After getting hit on the head he thought this was his painful mistake of the day. The people around him tried vaguely to hide their smirks.

After the rain stopped, he managed a rickshaw to his office in Gulshan-2. This time without making any more mistakes he completed his task and submitted all necessary documents. Then he started back for his own office. On the entire way back, he kept on thinking about one thing only- his today's horoscope prediction. Journey is auspicious, chances of gaining money.



The writer is novelist and translator

It has been raining now and then for the last few days. The sun plays hide and seek with the clouds. Dirty laundry is being washed in every home every day, as usual, yet they have not been drying up. The clothes remain damp and moist! All of Wasir's lounge pants are wet. Seeing no other option, he goes to his father's almirah and borrows a lungi form him to sleep in at night. He has never worn a lungi before. It makes him utterly uncomfortable. But since all his sweatpants and pajamas are wet, he had to take desperate measure.The next morning commences. Wasir woke up to his little nephew screaming at the top of his lungs in the next room. His nephew is a naughty little devil of five. Wasir's sister ordered her son, "Ryan, go wake up your Uncle." The kid ran into the room to comply. Wasir was in the mood to be submerged under the sheets a little while longer. But that plan went to hell with Ryan's special decibel presentation of "Uncle, get up! Uncle, up!" Pissed off, he turns the other way.Seeing this, Ryan pulled on to his sheet hard and ran out of the room holding the corner of the sheet. Wasir tried to snatch a part of the sheet to keep it from sliding off of him which failed royally. To his dismay, he noticed that his lungi has also taken flight with the sheet at the hands of Pilot Ryan. He jumps from the bed and runs to the bathroom. It was plain luck that nobody saw him like that. His heart is pounding real hard in his chest. He takes the bathroom towel and wraps it around his lower body before stepping out to get ready for work. He wolfs down two pieces of bread kept on the table and hurries out of the house. He has a mountain of work today.Wasir works in the administration department of an apparel printing company. They print various designs on t-shirts, tops etc. for international buyers. Numerous factories send their cut pieces to them to their factory on which they do manual printing. It is a midsize establishment with about five hundred workers and twenty to twenty five administration staff. Wasir has been here for four years. He is the Head of HR and Compliance along with serving the company as the in charge of new executives. For a factory of this size, their employee count is minimal and they like to all be involved with every task.Just like every day, Wasir reached work at eight o'clock sharp. He looks in his pocket for his ID card to punch in only to find that he has left the cursed thing at home. Mumbling to himself, he reaches his desk. One of his colleagues, Mr. Mahmud is already here with his nose buried in the newspaper. He is the Post Office Commercial manager of the company and is marginally older than Wasir.Despite of their age difference, they fight in a manner that shows people that these two may be of the same age. They spent the whole day picking on each other. In truth, Wasir antagonizes Mr. Mahmud more than the latter. "So you were raised in a village! That doesn't mean that you won't know how to use a bloody computer! ", "What in the hell kind of pronunciation is 'B. Esh. Chhi'? It's BSC, for God's sake!", "Mahmud bro, your socks have hole in them", "You go to shopping malls to eat up their AC benefits, have you ever been there to buy anything?", "What do you need a new passport for? You never even went to Cox's Bazar!" He barrages the guy saying stuff like these.Mahmud mostly listens. He tries to retort back after about thirty jabs only to fall short in front of Wasir's humor."Bro, good morning! Did you guard a bus last night? Or did your wife throw you out? Why the red eyes? And why are you learning the paper by heart on this early dawn?" Wasir brushfires these questions to Mahmud in one go.With bunched up brows, Mahmud says, "Do you have Arum for breakfast every morning? Does your mouth keep itching to have fights with me?""I don't itch like you, you sock-with-a-hole wearer, why aren't you ashamed of yourself?" saying this Wasir turns his computer on and laughs. "Oh, important thing, will you give salary today?""Let's see, In Shaa Allah!" Mahmud sinks into his paper again."What are you reading so hard? Lemme see?" he snatches the paper from Mahmud's hand without any warning, "Oh, horoscope! Let's see what mine says!" He locates his own sign and starts reading."Hmmm, travelling is auspicious, chances of gaining money, good good, I have got work outside and there is a fat possibility of getting paid today. That means it's a good day." Smiling he returns the newspaper back to Mahmud."Listen, today I will collect some signatures from the Chairman and then head out. So I can't give salary today. You have to kindly manage paying the workers, okay?"Mahmud did not respond to that. And Wasir turned to his own computer.Paying the workers is a hassling task of every month. So many workers and staff who all want cash payment. Every month he has to repeatedly tell them, "Count your wage now, inside. Once you step out, administration will not even hear a single complain." Yet there are complications. There are hardly any mistakes in the salary sheet as they get checked vigorously every month.However, some cartoon workers tend to follow what other people are earning rather than their own wage and they start a huge uproar in the office! For example, if a certain worker is paid 6,500 taka with thirteen 500 taka notes and another gets the same amount only in six 1000 taka notes plus a 500 taka note, then all hell will break loose. The latter weighs his wage in one hand and the former's wage in another to compare their numeric value. Because the former's wage feel heavier to the latter, he starts screaming at the top of his lungs about unfair wages and unequal payments. "Why did you pay me less? I worked the same as Sokhina!" It is one hell of a task to make them realize their mistake.The chairman arrived at office in a short while. Wasir's other colleagues are here, as well. The director of the company sits in the same room with them. As soon as he entered, he asked Wasir, "Please check your email for a new work order that was supposed to have been sent to you.""I'm on it!" saying this Wasir turns to the computer. After checking his mail he says, "No, sir, there's no mail. You sure you gave out the correct email address?""Yes, I know the address by heart! Company at the rate of gamil .com!" replies the director from his own chair."Oh, sir! It was a mistake! It is supposed to be gmail, not gamil!" responds Wasir with his head in his hands."Says who? You? There's nothing called gmail, it's gamil. Check properly." The director firmly stood his ground.Wasir has given up on trying making the director understand about the email address. And the director has now gotten busy with his own tasks. Finding the perfect opportunity, Wasir goes to the chairman's room and collects all the signatures he needed. He has got too much to do outside today. He has to go to Farmgate. There is notary public officer there that he is acquainted with. He is supposed to get their company's trade license notarized. From there, he has to go to an office in Gulshan-2 to submit some papers.Making notes in his head, he approaches the lift. At that moment, a worker ran up to him from behind, "Sir, I got something to talk to you about!""Go on, quickly, I'm heading out!" He goes to the stairs instead of the lift and the worker keeps on following him."Sir, Brother Halim told me that you are looking for a new operator. Would you please hook up my niece for that?""Hmm, let's see, In Shaa Allah! Does she have any prior experience?""No, sir, but she will learn well! Take her on as a helper!""Alright, tell her to show up with her voter ID card and a copy of her photo." Says Wasir. Y now they have reached the ground floor."Sir, she has no voter card. No birth control!""Not birth control! Birth certificate! And without these no job can be handed out! She must be under eighteen years of age, right?""Sir, there's only a few months left, but you won't be able to tell. Sir, please arrange something, sir, please!" the worker begs to Wasir."Okay, go back to the floor now, let's see later what can be done!" saying this Wasir steps out through the main gate. He laughs on his own thinking 'birth control'.At first these funny words and terms by the workers used to amuse him a lot. He also had trouble understanding them. Like some of them say 'Calcomitar' instead of calculator. Now, he has gotten used to everything.The sky is heavily clouded. He has to take a rickshaw to Mirpur first. He was still thinking about the workers when the rickshaw ride started. At times the workers come up with the funniest of statements. For example, a few days ago all workers came down on the roads to strike and they all kept chanting the following:"Lail (rail) wheels won't turn, won't turn.Sop (shop) doors won't open, won't open."If Wasir ever owned a factory and the workers chanted stuff like this, then he would die laughing. And it is not always the workers only. His colleagues are no lesser jokers. Around the time when Dhaka underwent a colossal earthquake, Wasir and his colleagues went busy trying to get the workers out first. Suddenly, one of the female colleagues ran towards the other stair with her purse on her shoulder. And the office chauffer started running after her, yelling, "Madam, stop, stop!" Nobody knew what was going on. Later, when things cooled down everyone asked the chauffer why did he do that? To that he replied, "Not my fault! I saw the Madam getting scared after the earthquake and then, she started jamming things in her purse. In her hurry, she mistakenly took the calculator thinking it was her cell phone! She ran away before I could say anything. Hence, I started running after her with her phone!"Wasir reached Mirpur while submerged in these thoughts. His mood started to ruin since he got off from the rickshaw and got up on a lagoona. A sunglass wearing man got up beside him by pushing a million people aside and sat beside Wasir in a space that by no means should have accommodated him. He cordially asked the guy, "Brother, can you adjust a little bit so that everyone can sit easily?" The guy complied by reclining forward and holding onto the bar hanging from the ceiling. Instantly, Wasir realized his grave mistake. The guy with the glasses has beautiful garlicky scented armpits which started choking him to death.Ten minutes later, when Wasir finally got down from the gas chamber of lagoona, the sky was still dark. He arranged another rickshaw till the notary office in Farmgate. When he got down in front of his destination, he noticed a two to three feet wide river flowing all over the place. It may have rained the night before. He made a long jump to the curb from above the rickshaw and passed the hellish river alright. At the rickshaw puller's call he realized that he had forgotten to pay him. So he took out his wallet while turning around. His wallet declared absence of small changes. All he had were hundred taka notes. And the rickshaw puller failed to provide him with changes for a hundred.Wasir is his first morning passenger. So, Wasir digs around in his wallet to find an old fifty taka note buried deep under a pile of two taka notes and with the smile of an Everest climber, he approached the puller to pay him. He was busy putting the wallet back in his pocket when he realized his next mistake of the day! He forgot all about the river. By the time he remembered, one of his feet was totally at the bottom of that mighty river.Inside the notary office he managed to freshen up a bit. He haggled a lot with the officer for notary charges and after fixing the charge he opened up the envelope in his hand to find his next mistake of the day. He had left the trade license to be notarized at the office. It was an emergency task and he missed it. There is no time to go back to the office as he will be late at Gulshan-2. With a sullen mood, he set off for his next destination on a bus from Farmgate.Seeing the heavy traffic on the roads, he decided to get some shut eye on the bus. As it is he did not get much sleep last night. And this traffic is gonna make this journey to Gulshan-2 at least an hour long. So he took out some cash from his wallet and put it in his front pocket to pay the conductor. Then he closed his eyes and went to sleep. The reason behind him keeping the money in his front pocket is so that he does not have to get up from his seat to take out his wallet. The weather is densely cloudy. The steady movement and bumps of the bus put him to a deep stupor in no time. Later, he did wake up for a moment to pay the fare. Again, he needed change. The conductor took a hundred taka note from him saying that he currently does not have change but will be collecting soon. Then he will give Wasir his changes. As soon as the conductor was gone, Wasir fell asleep again.Wasir cannot quite remember after how long, but when he opened his eyes next he saw that the bus is at Notun Bazar, having had crossed Gulshan -2 a while back - Another entry on the mistake list of today.Hurriedly, he got off from the bus, crossed the road and took a rickshaw. All of a sudden, from nowhere and without a single warning a strong gust of wind came. Because the sky was grey since the morning, he had gotten out with a plastic folder containing all his documents of the day. So he laughed out on his own.There will not be any more problems. While thinking this, he noticed his rickshaw being pulled backward instead of forward. This was due to the wind and on top of that, the rickshaw puller is too skinny to be able to ride against such a strong wind. Wasir felt really bad for him. He let the rickshaw go. He was groping in his front pocket for money to pay him when he realized that he had forgotten to collect his change from the conductor - one hundred taka went down the drain. As it is, he has not received his salary yet. Being terribly upset, he groped around in his wallet for a long time to find money to pay for the fare. After that came rain.There was a tea stall at close so he decided to go into that. By then it was pouring. A few other people joined him to take shelter from the rain. The heavy traffic made a car stop right in front of the tea stall. A five, six year old kid is sitting on the backseat. The kid looks just like his nephew, Ryan. Wasir watched as the kid cranked the window down and called out to his mom beside him, "Mom, look! Wow! It's snowing outside!" This made him so curious that he actually jutted his head out and looked skyward to check for snow.He had gone to graduate school in London where he had witnessed such sudden snowstorms often. But he has never seen snowfall in Dhaka, neither has he ever heard of one. He was not even done thinking when suddenly something fell on his forehead, cheeks, shoulders etc. At least, the kid was half right. It was not snowfall, it was ice pellets. It has now turned into freezing rain and the kid mistook the ice pellets for snow. After getting hit on the head he thought this was his painful mistake of the day. The people around him tried vaguely to hide their smirks.After the rain stopped, he managed a rickshaw to his office in Gulshan-2. This time without making any more mistakes he completed his task and submitted all necessary documents. Then he started back for his own office. On the entire way back, he kept on thinking about one thing only- his today's horoscope prediction. Journey is auspicious, chances of gaining money.The writer is novelist and translator