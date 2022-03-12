Youths urge developed nations to materialize climate finance promise

Terming the climate crisis an issue of life and death, frontline young people from across the globe urged developed nations to keep their promise on climate finance urgently.

Climate experts also echoed the same in decision making, low carbon emissions, shifting to renewable, nature-based solutions including stressing on local led adaptation must be implemented very quickly in order.

They made these remarks in an online dialogue 'Field Experiences and Solutions from Young People in the Climate Frontlines' yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Marking Commonwealth day, YouthNet for Climate Justice has organized this webinar with the support of the British High Commission at Dhaka and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Abul Kalam Azad, Special Envoy for Climate Vulnerable Forum chaired

this event while State Minister for Water Resources, Zahid Faruk MP delivered his speech as the chief guest.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, lawmaker from Sirajganj 1 and the Chair of Climate Parliament Bangladesh, Climate Scientist Prof Saleemul Huq and Ken O'Flaherty, the COP26 Regional Ambassador for Asia/ Pacific and South Asia also joined the programme as special guests while Sohanur Rahaman, Executive Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice moderated this session.

As the chief guest, State Minister for Water Resources, Zahid Faruk, has said that, Young people are the first to be affected by the environmental challenges facing our societies.

Referring to the Delta Plan-2100, he said that it would ensure the country's economic growth, water, and food security as well as environmental stability in the long run, overcoming various challenges, especially adverse impact of climate changes.

"The vision of the Delta Plan-2100 is to build a prosperous Bangladesh through adopting compact, comprehensive, and effective strategies befitting with the changes of time." he said.

Parliamentarian Tanvir Shakil Joy said that the young people are so strong, concerned and proactive to be able to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change.

"At COP26 I witnessed how our youths were taking the lead. So I am very optimistic that they would bring a positive change with regards to climate change," he said.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, Special Envoy for CVF Presidency of Bangladesh urged the young people to raise their voice and educate other youths about climate change and work together to have a better world, he added.

Ken O'Flaherty, the COP26 Regional Ambassador for Asia/ Pacific and South Asia, noted that the Glasgow Climate Pact creates a path where countries agreed to involve youths in both decision making and in national delegations following calls from young people.

"We want to work with youths and continue to learn from people who are most affected and vulnerable," he said.

However, about the youth leadership in COP26 and upcoming COP27, Ken said that the youth leadership has been in the heart of COP26 and it will continue to be our pillar in the upcoming COP27 as the UK holds its presidency.

Prof Saleemul Haque, Director of ICCCAD said, "We need to go beyond rhetoric and do actions.

"Dialogues cannot be just talk, talk, and talk. Then it will be just Blah, Blah and Blah. We need actions and youths need to be the ones to drive that action." he said.

About ensuring loss and damage funding issues, he said, "Loss and damage is happening. The IPCC report that was published a few days ago has reinforced that message. And for every impact of climate change that happens everywhere in the world including in rich countries the people who are being affected, the victims are losing their livelihoods, homes, crops. And if we put it in dollar terms then for every hundred dollars loss, the victim is losing a hundred dollars. Now the question is who can help that victim compensate for what?" he asked.

Vishal Prasad, a Campaigner of the youth led organization 'Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change' in Fiji said that "All over the world, young people have stepped up in showing exemplary climate leadership, resolve and fortitude."

Two youths of Bangladesh Humayra Ahmed Jeba from Sylhet and Shahin Alam from Satkhira highlighted their field-level experiences along with international youth speakers.

Sohanur Rahman, Executive Coordinator at Youthnet presented a document regarding the field level wide range works of the youth platform.

With the urge to amplify the voices of the vulnerable communities, Shakila Islam, the National Coordinator for YouthNet for Climate Justice said in her welcome speech, "The Global North holds a climate debt to climate-vulnerable communities, both because of its historical exploitation or colonization and its current excess contribution to climate change.

Hence, the global flow of money must be redirected away from the global north and toward a green recovery - one that focuses on preparing the most affected to withstand those elements of the coming crisis that we cannot mitigate.

Climate financing must be bolstered to implement anti-racist climate reparations, the cancellation of debts especially for loss and damage caused by extreme weather events, and providing adaptation and loss and damage funds along with green technologies that serve the communities

