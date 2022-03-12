Video
LDA calls half-day countrywide hartal on March 28

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Staff Correspondent

To pretest the ongoing price hike of the essential commodities and the government moves to hike prices of water, electricity and gas the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a combine of nine left-leaning political parties, on Friday announced to enforce a countrywide half-day general hartal on March 28.
The hartal will be observed between 6:00am and 12:00pm on the day, announced the alliance's coordinator and Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Saiful Huq in a press conference at the conference room of Mukti Bhaban, the office of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), at Purana Paltan in the capital.
Saiful urged the country's people to take part in the hartal and stand against the misrule of the government.
He alleged that syndicates linked to the government and the government's failure was responsible for the price hike of daily essential commodities.
The alliance will exchange views with the leaders of other left parties and professional bodies before the hartal.
Former coordinator of Left Democratic Alliance and Socialist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz, CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Ganosanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and Democratic Revolutionary Party General Secretary Mushrefa Mishu, among others, were present.


