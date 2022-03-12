BCL men bash another DU student

Four BCL activists of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University (DU) were accused of torturing Abu Talib, a second-year student of Criminology Department and resident of this hall, this way as the victim smoked in front of a senior earlier.

As Talib could not do according to the order, the accused BCL men beat him with cricket stamps and abused verbally on Thursday night at room 201(a) at the hall. And later the victim fled away from the hall over fear.

In addition, at least twelve students were driven out of the hall for not

attending political programmes and the BCL men locked room 301(a) for uncertain period for the last three days. Now, the released students are spending night in different halls like floating people.

The accused are Sheikh Shanto Alam of Social Welfare and Research Institute, Imdadul Hoque Badhon of Islamic History and Culture Department, Shahabuddin Islam Bijoy of Information Science and Library Management Department and Nahidul Islam Fagun of Law Department. All of them are third-year students of the university and residents at this hall. They are active followers of Md Mehedi Hasan, President of the hall branch Chhatra League.

Holding a press conference at DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) office on Friday night, Abu Talib alleged he was tortured in the name of 'teaching manner' in room 201 (a) of the hall on Thursday night.

Talib said the accused forcibly put a cigarette in his mouth, adding, "Then Shanto and Badhon bhai asked me to finish the whole cigarette without holding it with my hands and without letting the smoke out of mouth. When I fail to do this, they beat me with stamps."

"When I cried, Badhon bhai said, 'Why are you crying? Are you a girl? 'When I felt ill, he said, "Hey! Hey! You are going to die," Talib added.

He also alleged the hall provost of 'playing silent role' in this regard.

Talking to Talib's friends, this correspondent learnt that he (Talib) was harassed most by the four accused in the room although there were other seniors.

However, the accused BCL activists denied the allegation.

A portion of Chhatra League activists of the hall claimed that students from outside Mymensingh area are selectively tortured in the 'president group' of the hall. The President of the hall branch of BCL, Md Mehedi Hasan' is from Mymensingh.

In this regard, hall Provost Prof Md Akram Hossain said he informed the block teacher after learning the matter, adding, "Action will be taken after investigation."

Mentionably, three students of this hall were driven out from the hall and tortured mentally as they could not memorize seniors' names just seven days ago.

The cases of torture on students has risen sharply since the reopening of the halls on October 5 last year and specially after the announcement of the hall committees of the Chhatra League in February this year.

Meanwhile, a human-rights-based student organisation, Students Against Torture (SAT), reports that at least 21 students of this university were tortured either mentally or physically or both in the last five months.







