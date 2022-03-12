Cops still in dark about the death of Harris Chy

Police have no clue about the death of former powerful BNP stalwart Harris Chowdhury. The National Central Bureau at the police headquarters has asked CID to investigate whether Harris Chowdhury, fugitive convict in the August 21 grenade attack case, is dead.

The issue generated speculations in the political circles following media reports that he died in Dhaka after hiding in the capital for over a decade under an alias.

The reports drew the attention of the law enforcers as well as Harris has an Interpol Red Notice on him for his conviction in the grenade attack case. Jishanul Haque, a spokesman for the CID, said they were still investigating the reports. One media outlet, citing Harris's daughter Samira Chowdhury, who reportedly lives in the UK, said at that time Harris died in Dhaka on Sept 3, 2020 and was buried in the capital. The report did not specify how Harris had been hiding in the country evading the eyes of the law enforcers for so long.

Citing Samira, the report said Harris died from the coronavirus infection at Evercare Hospital. It claimed that Harris had been living in the capital's Green Road for 11 years. The death certificate mentions Abdul Hafiz as the guardian of Mahmudur. It says Hafiz lives in Dhaka's Uttara, but no one with that name was found in the address. The report claimed Harris was buried at a graveyard of a madrasa in Savar's Birulia.













