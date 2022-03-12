Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Modi lauds Hasina for ensuring BD's development

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina's leadership in ensuring the "all-round development" of her country.
He also expressed his commitment to work with Sheikh Hasina to further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties.
Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, security advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, called on Narendra Modi on March 7, according to the Indian Prime Minister's
Office.
The Indian prime minister fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021 and conveyed his best wishes to Sheikh Hasina. Tarique thanked the Indian prime minister for strengthening the Bangladesh-India friendship and standing firmly with Bangladesh in times of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic.    -UNB


