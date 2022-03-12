Volatile onion price throws kitchen market in turmoil



Onion shopkeeper at Kaptan Bazar displaying his onions. This photo was taken on Friday in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Local onions are being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg in the market while it was sold Tk 30 to Tk 35 in the past month. Indian onions are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 which was sold Tk 30 in the earlier month.

Onion traders said that the price of this essential commodity has gone up due to decrease in the import of Indian onions and production of local onions.

"The price of onion is increasing day by day," said Rabbani, a day labourer who came to the market to buy onions. The price of every vegetable is out of reach. I am struggling to run my family."

Rafiqul Islam, who came to buy onion in the Segun Bagicha kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily

Observer, "Currently, the market for oil, vegetables and rice is on the rise. The price of each product is increasing almost every day. If prices continue to rise in this way, it will be impossible for ordinary people like us to run a household."

Md Kabir Hossain, an onion trader at Mirpur kitchen market in the capital, said the price of onion has gone up in the market as the season is over. Prices have also gone up due to low import and production of onions in the market.

Sources said that onion price is still very high although the government market regulator TCB claimed that it had an ample stock of onions in its warehouse.

A top official of the TCB told this correspondent that the warehouse had no shortage of onion.

He added that although the highly volatile market of onion has been continuing for quite a long time much to the sufferings of common people, the Commerce Ministry and Law enforcers have, so far, turned a blind eye to the problem.

Onions are now being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 at the retail market while the TCB is selling the product at a subsidized price of Tk 30 by open market sell (OMS).

Meanwhile, prices of onion imported from India and local onion are rising in the retail market of Hilli land port in Dinajpur. In the space of two days, it has increased again by Tk 10 per kg.

At present, Indian onions are being sold at Tk 40 per kg, which was sold two days ago at Tk 30.

Sources said that the local onion is being sold at Tk 50 per kg with an increase of Tk 10 per kg. Although onions are imported from India, no one knows the reason for the increase in prices.

Buyers claim that the Hilli market is not monitored regularly by the administration. Taking this opportunity, unscrupulous traders are increasing the prices of all products at will.

Vendors said they sold Indian onions at Tk 30 before one month. On Friday, the onion was sold for Tk 50. Onion imports from India continue. Ordinary sellers are buying onions at higher prices and selling them at higher prices.

On the other hand, Ferdous Rahman, an onion wholesaler in Hilli Bazar said "Onion imports from India are declining,". Local onions are also coming less in this market. So the price of onion is going up. We are selling domestic onions at a wholesale price of Tk 50 and Indian onions at Tk 38 to Tk 40 per kg.

The Agriculture Ministry has taken special plan to increase summer production to bring relief to the onion market.

Besides, the seed production and storage system of the product will be expanded. This decision has been taken in the recent review meeting of the implementation of the annual development programme of the Ministry.

According to the working paper of the meeting, seed production will be increased at the farmer level as part of increasing onion production. Arrangements will be made for conservation.

Besides, arrangements will be made for summer onion production.

According to a report of the Bangladesh Tariff Commission, there is a demand for 25 lakh tonnes of onion in the country every year. Local production is 30 to 35 lakh tonnes. But the demand has to be met by importing as it is wasted at the collection and storage stage.

It is to be noted that 25 per cent of the onion production in the country is wasted at production and storage stage. Then there is the waste of transportation and marketing.

As a result, 6 to 7 lakh tonnes of onion has to be imported every year to meet the demand of the country. Most of the imports come from neighbouring India.

As the price of the product rises in India, so does the country. This has been happening for the last three years. Even importing onions from different countries including China, Turkey, Myanmar, Egypt is not going to handle the market.

Farmers claim that they are not able to make profit even if the production cost goes up at the current price. They demanded to government to fix the price of onion at Tk 30 per kg.

Matlab Mia, an onion trader from Naldanga, the largest onion market, said, "Two weeks ago we sold onion at Tk 15 to Tk 16 per kg, but for three days we are being sold at Tk 22 to Tk 25."









